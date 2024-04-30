Tuesday, April 30, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Technology
  4. BSNL offers free broadband installation: Details here

BSNL offers free broadband installation: Details here

BSNL has announced that they will not be charging any installation fees for home internet connection. The free service will be valid till 2025 (March 31). With this move, the telecom company aims to get the attention of the people, who seem to be forgetting the government-owned telecom company.

Saumya Nigam Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: April 30, 2024 18:50 IST
BSNL, broadband, TECH NEWS,
Image Source : PIXABAY BSNL offers free broadband installation\

BSNL, India’s telecom service provider has recently made a special announcement for its users. The government telecom company said that the company will not be charging any additional fees from the users who are willing to install the internet service at home. The offer will be valid till 2025 by next year. The move has been taken because of the dropping number of broadband users in the country, and it is decreasing day by day. Another big reason for the move is the rapid network deployment from Reliance Jio and Airtel who are already offering affordable broadband plans which tends to be the reason why people are preferring the private telecom service over the government telecom service. 

BSNL is reported trying to attract customers in India by giving several attractive offers.

Will not charge installation charges

As per TelecomTalk's report, BSNL will no longer charge any installation fees for installing broadband service at the homes of the customers. The company will not charge any installation charges from the users for the installation of broadband till the financial year 2025 i.e. 31 March 2025. 

It was earlier when the telecom company had made broadband installation charges free till March 31, 2024, which has now been extended for one more year.

The government-owned telecom company used to charge Rs 500 installation charge for Bharat Fiber and AirFiber, which will no longer be charged till March 2025(by next year). 

Apart from this, an installation charge of Rs 250 has also not been taken from the users taking the copper connection. This means that installation charges will not be charged to users for any broadband connection of BSNL.

Related Stories
BSNL offers recharge plans with an additional 3GB data: Price, benefits and more

BSNL offers recharge plans with an additional 3GB data: Price, benefits and more

BSNL brings affordable prepaid plan at Rs 48: Details

BSNL brings affordable prepaid plan at Rs 48: Details

PM Modi accuses Congress of destroying BSNL and Air India, says it can't hide from 'misrule'

PM Modi accuses Congress of destroying BSNL and Air India, says it can't hide from 'misrule'

How to get 100 Mbps broadband with 1500GB data for free? Trick here

How to get 100 Mbps broadband with 1500GB data for free? Trick here

BSNL increases the validity of 2 existing plans: Here are the details

BSNL increases the validity of 2 existing plans: Here are the details

BSNL brings a new prepaid plan, valid for 425 days: Details here

BSNL brings a new prepaid plan, valid for 425 days: Details here

Broadband plans also improved

Apart from BSNL, Airtel and Reliance Jio are also offering free installation services for their new broadband connections, but specifically bundled with conditions. Users will have to take long validity plans of these private telecom companies. 

However, BSNL has been focusing on the customers and is not set with any such conditions for the users at present. Similarly, if we talk about broadband plans of BSNL, along with free OTT apps, high-speed internet and calling - which will be offered in these plans. Recently, the company has decided to increase the internet speed in many of its plans for a better browsing experience.

ALSO READ: Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale: Massive discount on iPhone 15

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Technology News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement