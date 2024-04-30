BSNL offers free broadband installation: Details here

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY BSNL offers free broadband installation\

BSNL, India’s telecom service provider has recently made a special announcement for its users. The government telecom company said that the company will not be charging any additional fees from the users who are willing to install the internet service at home. The offer will be valid till 2025 by next year. The move has been taken because of the dropping number of broadband users in the country, and it is decreasing day by day. Another big reason for the move is the rapid network deployment from Reliance Jio and Airtel who are already offering affordable broadband plans which tends to be the reason why people are preferring the private telecom service over the government telecom service.

BSNL is reported trying to attract customers in India by giving several attractive offers.

Will not charge installation charges

As per TelecomTalk's report, BSNL will no longer charge any installation fees for installing broadband service at the homes of the customers. The company will not charge any installation charges from the users for the installation of broadband till the financial year 2025 i.e. 31 March 2025.

It was earlier when the telecom company had made broadband installation charges free till March 31, 2024, which has now been extended for one more year.

The government-owned telecom company used to charge Rs 500 installation charge for Bharat Fiber and AirFiber, which will no longer be charged till March 2025(by next year).

Apart from this, an installation charge of Rs 250 has also not been taken from the users taking the copper connection. This means that installation charges will not be charged to users for any broadband connection of BSNL.

Broadband plans also improved

Apart from BSNL, Airtel and Reliance Jio are also offering free installation services for their new broadband connections, but specifically bundled with conditions. Users will have to take long validity plans of these private telecom companies.

However, BSNL has been focusing on the customers and is not set with any such conditions for the users at present. Similarly, if we talk about broadband plans of BSNL, along with free OTT apps, high-speed internet and calling - which will be offered in these plans. Recently, the company has decided to increase the internet speed in many of its plans for a better browsing experience.

