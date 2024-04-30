Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale: Massive discount on iPhone 15

Follow us on Image Source : FILE iPhone 15

Flipkart, India’s popular ecommerce space has unveiled a significant discount on the Apple iPhone 15 which was launched in 2023. The price cut has been part of its upcoming Big Saving Days sale, which has been scheduled for May 2. During the sale, customers will be able to avail the base variant of the handset for a price tag of Rs 63,999. Furthermore, Flipkart has hinted at additional discounts on other models like the iPhone 14 Plus and the iPhone 15 Plus, making it an ideal opportunity to buy the iPhone at a discounted price tag.

About iPhone 15

The iPhone 15 was unleashed in 2023 and boasts features like Dynamic Island, a USB-C port and the powerful A16 Bionic processor. The base model of the device was Initially priced at Rs 79,900, and the handset witnessed a price drop in recent months, culminating its in it’s lowest-ever price during the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale.

Consumers will be able to choose the variants- 256 GB and 512 GB, which will cater to diverse storage needs.

Competitive price tag and other offers

The iPhone 15 is priced at Rs 70,999 (currently) on Amazon and will remain listed at its launch price on Apple's official website as well. Flipkart, on the other hand, is offering a discounted price which will include bank offers along with additional discounts, as per the information available.

Powered by iOS 17 which is pre-installed on the device, the iPhone 15 is said to be eligible for at least four major iOS updates- claiming to deliver long and and continued support to the users.

Additional Offers from Flipkart

Other platforms like Croma and Vijay Sales are also extending several deals on the iPhone 15.

Croma has listed the device at Rs 71,290, which has been accompanied by substantial discounts via exchange offers and instant discounts on selected bank cards. Similarly, Vijay Sales is also offering the iPhone 15 at Rs 71,490 which will also offer additional discounts for prepaid payments by using specified bank cards, making it a must-have deal for the potential buyers.

The discounted price of the iPhone 15 on Flipkart is certainly an opportunity for Apple fans to get their iPhone at a competitive price tag.

With its Dynamic Island technology, high-resolution camera and first USB-C port support, the iPhone 15 is the latest offering from the company making it an appealing opportunity to buy the device at this price segment. Considering to anticipated specifications of the upcoming iPhone 16 series, the existing iPhone 15 is said to be a compelling option for consumers who are looking to upgrade their existing iPhone or switch from Android to iPhone respectively.

ALSO READ: OnePlus set to launch two powerful smartphones soon