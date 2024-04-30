India squad for T20 World Cup 2024 announced, Rohit Sharma to lead, Hardik Pandya named vice-captain

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Team India

Team India squad for the T20 World Cup 2024 has been announced. Rohit Sharma will lead the side while Hardik Pandya has been named the vice-captain amidst the reports of Rishabh Pant replacing him for the role. The latter. however, is set to make his comeback in international cricket in the World Cup after not only proving his fitness as a wicketkeeper-batter but also showing impeccable form with the bat.

Surprisingly, Rinku Singh has been left out of the squad and is part of the travelling reserves despite showcasing immense finishing skills ever since making his international debut in the shortest format. Ravi Bishnoi is another bowler to miss out after playing regularly in the non-World Cup years as Yuzvendra Chahal has pipped him following a brilliant show in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season for the Rajasthan Royals.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli has also been picked despite reports surfacing that his position is not fixed in the squad. He is currently the orange cap holder with 500 runs in IPL 2024 in 10 matches and recently, had given a stern response to critics after scoring an unbeaten 70 off 44 balls against Gujarat Titans in a winning cause. Sanju Samson has finally been rewarded for his consistency in IPL and is probably the second wicketkeeper in the squad.

Shivam Dube is another player who has been picked on the basis of form in IPL 2024. He has plundered a lot of runs at a brilliant strike rate this season for Chennai Super Kings and is possibly also the back up all-rounder for Hardik Pandya. The rest of the squad is on the expected lines with Yashasvi Jaiswal being the preferred opener with Rohit. Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav are the other spinners apart from Chahal and three specialist pace bowlers - Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh and Mohammed Siraj have been picked.

Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Khaleel Ahmed and Avesh Khan are part of the travelling reserves and will be with the team but are not the official part of the squad.

India squad for T20 World Cup 2024: Rohit Sharma (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Hardik Pandya (VC), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

Travelling Reserves: Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Avesh Khan