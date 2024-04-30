'Stopping war is out of question': Netanyahu vows to attack Rafah with or without hostage deal

Follow us on Image Source : AP Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu

Despite the United States' repetitive warning against carrying out any operations, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, on Tuesday, asserted to carry out an operation against Hamas in the southern Gaza city of Rafah regardless of whether or not a ceasefire and hostage release deal is reached. "The idea that we will stop the war before achieving all its objectives is out of the question," Netanyahu said, according to a statement from his office.

The statement from Netanyahu came a day after he spoke to US President Joe Biden the latter reiterated his firm position on Rafah-- a border region which has been a centre of conflict between the two leaders. The White House said that Biden reiterated his “clear position” as Israel plans to invade Gaza's southernmost city of Rafah despite global concern for more than 1 million Palestinians sheltering there.

The same was echoed by the White House national security spokesman John Kirby who told ABC that Israel "assured us they won't go into Rafah until we've had a chance to really share our perspectives and concerns with them. So, we'll see where that goes.” The Israeli troop buildup may also be a pressure tactic on Hamas in talks. Israel sees Rafah as Hamas' last major stronghold. It vows to destroy the group's military and governing capabilities.

Besides the US, aid groups have warned that an invasion of Rafah would worsen the already desperate humanitarian situation in Gaza, where hunger is widespread. About 400 tons of aid arrived Sunday at the Israeli port of Ashdod — the largest shipment yet by sea via Cyprus — according to the UAE.

