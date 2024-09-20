Good news for Noida: New highway coming up soon on this route, travel time will be reduced

Follow us on Image Source : PTI A new highway is coming up on Yamuna Expressway.

Here comes a piece of good news for the commuters in Delhi and Noida as a new highway is coming up to ease traffic during rush hours. An alternative expressway is coming up from Okhla Barrage to Yamuna Expressway via the Hindon-Yamuna Doab. The new highway will be either a 6-lane elevated or 8-lane ground-level expressway which will improve the traffic flow and reduce pollution.

In this regard, the Noida Authority has proposed to the Principal Secretary of Public Works Department of Uttar Pradesh government to declare this route as National Highway.

After this route gets the status of National Highway, other formalities will be completed to execute this project on ground and then the construction work on this new route will start.

it is interesting to note that this new expressway will not only ease traffic congestion but also drive development in the region and will be a significant step towards environmental protection.

Once this highway is completed, the commuters of Noida, Greater Noida and Delhi will get relief from traffic congestion and this will also give a boost to the economic and social development of the region.