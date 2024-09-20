Hezbollah commander Ibrahim Aqil killed in Israeli airstrike on Beirut: Report

Follow us on Image Source : AP People gather at the scene of an Israeli missile strike in the southern suburbs of Beirut.

In a significant development, top Hezbollah commander Ibrahim Aqil was reportedly killed in an Israeli airstrike on Beirut, Lebanon, according to media reports. Aqil, a senior leader in the Iranian-backed Hezbollah group, played a key role in the organization’s military operations. His death marks a critical moment in the escalating tensions between Israel and Hezbollah.

Hezbollah confirms Akil's presence

A Hezbollah official confirmed that Akil, head of the group’s Radwan Force and Jihad Council, was expected to be in the building targeted during the strike. However, the official could not confirm whether Akil was among the casualties. Akil, sanctioned by the U.S. for his involvement in the 1983 U.S. Embassy bombing, has been a key figure in Hezbollah’s military operations.

Escalation follows Hezbollah rocket barrage

The airstrike followed Hezbollah's launch of 140 rockets into Israel, targeting sites along the Israel-Lebanon border. In response, Israel struck several Hezbollah positions in southern Lebanon, escalating the ongoing conflict. Israeli military officials reported intercepting some of the rockets and no significant injuries.

Nasrallah vows retaliation

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah has promised further attacks on Israel, following the destruction of the group's communication devices earlier in the week. This latest escalation raises fears of the conflict intensifying into full-scale war.

Civilian impact

In Gaza, Israeli airstrikes killed 15 Palestinians overnight, including children, amid the ongoing conflict with Hamas. Gaza’s Health Ministry reports that over 41,000 Palestinians have been killed since the war began, while Israel claims it has killed over 17,000 militants. The humanitarian crisis continues, with 90% of Gaza’s population displaced.

