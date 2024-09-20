India’s first 20-coach Vande Bharat Express begins operation: Check schedule, route, ticket fare

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The new Vande Bharat Express runs between Delhi and Varanasi.

India's first 20-coach Vande Bharat Express train started its commercial operations from Varanasi on September 18. This train that connects New Delhi with Varanasi was notably flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier this week.

With this Vande Bharat Express train's operation, passengers between New Delhi and Varanasi can now choose a faster commute between the two cities. Developed by the Integral Coach Factory in Chennai, this new Vande Bharat Express train offers 1,440 seats, a substantial increase compared to the previous 16- and 8-coach versions. This

Train covers 771 km in 8 hours

With the replacement of earlier models, this new Vande Bharat Express train operates under the Northern Railway zone and covers the 771 km journey in approximately 8 hours.

Till now, only two 20-coach Vande Bharat Express trains have been introduced on the New Delhi-Varanasi route and these trains will be operated and maintained by the Northern Railway zone.

The passengers must note that the New Delhi-Varanasi 20 Coach Vande Bharat Express train services include train numbers 22436/22435 and 22415/22416, covering a distance of 771 km in approximately 8 hours, making them the fastest trains on this route.

Vande Bharat Express: Check route, schedule

Train No 22415 (Varanasi to New Delhi) leave from Varanasi at 06:00 and arrives at 14:05.

Then, train number 22435 (Varanasi to New Delhi) leaves from Varanasi at 15:00 and arrives at 23:00.

Vande Bharat Express: Route and stoppages

The new Vande Bharat Express train will stop at two stations: Prayagraj Junction and Kanpur Central and will significantly improve travel options for passengers between Varanasi and the national capita

Vande Bharat Express: Ticket fare

The new Vande Bharat Express trains will offer a total of 1,440 seats with two seating options: AC Chair Car and Executive Chair Car. The ticket fare for the AC Chair Car from Varanasi to New Delhi is Rs 1,795, while the Executive Chair Car fare is Rs 3,320.