55 Runs in 7 Test innings, Rohit Sharma registers new low against Bangladesh after flop show in Chennai

Indian cricket team walked off as clear favourites to win the ongoing first Test match against Bangladesh at the of Day 2's play in Chennai on Friday. Bowlers dominated the Chepauk's pitch with a record 17 wickets in a single day which also overshadowed a concerning performance of some star batters.

India's top-order failed to impress in the second innings as well with the likes of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma registering back-to-back low scores in the Test match. The in-form Indian captain scored 11 runs across two innings, attracting some flak by fans on social media.

The 37-year-old veteran has been in excellent form across formats lately but his run was hampered against Bangladesh. He now boasts concerning numbers against Bangladesh in red-ball cricket with six single-digit scores in seven innings so far.

Despite early struggles in his red-ball cricket career, the top-orde batter made a sensational comeback to become one of the best openers in all three formats of the game. He has scored 500-plus runs against five of seven teams he has played against but his poor run against Bangladesh is hard to ignore.

Rohit Sharma's Test record vs Bangladesh

Innings Runs Average Highest Score 100s 50s Single-digit scores 7 55 07.85 21 0 0 6

Rohit Sharma's Test record against each nation

Opponent Runs Batting Average England 1147 runs in 26 innings 47.79 South Africa 738 runs in 20 innings 38.84 Australia 708 runs in 22 innings 33.71 West Indies 578 runs in 7 innings 96.33 Sri Lanka 509 runs in 12 innings 50.90 New Zealand 424 runs in 11 innings 53.00 Bangladesh 55 runs in 7 innings 07.85

Meanwhile, Rohit has scored two single-digit scores in a Test match on only four occasions and for the first time against Bangladesh.

Single digits scores for Rohit Sharma in both innings of a Test match