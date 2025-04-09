Jammu and Kashmir: Three terrorists trapped as encounter underway in Udhampur district Udhampur encounter: For the last 17 days, police and security forces have been tracking terrorists' movement from one area to another following three encounters since the operation started on March 24 in the Sanyial area of Kathua district.

Udhampur encounter: An encounter broke out in the Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday (April 9) after security forces established contact with around three terrorists. "During a search operation by police and other security forces, contact was established with terrorists at village Jopher in the Ramnagar police station area of Udhampur," the Udhampur police said on X.

Firing underway in Udhampur district

They added that at least two to three terrorists were trapped. "Firing is ongoing," they said. "Encounter underway between security forces and suspected terrorists in Marta Village of Ramnagar in Udhampur District. During a search operation by J&K Police and other forces, contact was established with terrorists. 2-3 terrorists trapped. Firing going on," said DIG Udhampur-Reasi Range Rayees Mohammad Bhat.

Kathua encounter

For the last 17 days, police and security forces have been tracking terrorists' movement from one area to another following three encounters since the operation started on March 24 in the Sanyial area of the Kathua district. At least two terrorists and four policemen were killed in the encounter in the area on March 27.

More details are awaited in this regard.

(Inputs from Rahi Kapoor)