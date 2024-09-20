Virat Kohli breaks Sachin Tendulkar's unique record after 12,000 international runs at home

Follow us on Image Source : AP Virat Kohli during the IND vs BAN 1st Test match in Chennai on September 20, 2024

Virat Kohli's poor run of form continued after he failed to impress on his return to red-ball cricket. The veteran batter scored just 23 runs in two innings of the first Test match against Bangladesh in Chennai but managed to register a huge milestone during the second innings.

The 35-year-old Kohli broke Sachin Tendulkar another record as he became the fastest cricketer to reach 12,000 runs at home in international cricket. Kohli took only 243 innings, 24 less than the former captain, to reach this historic milestone on Friday.

Fastest to reach 12,000 international runs at Home

Virat Kohli - 243 innings Sachin Tendulkar - 267 innings Kumar Sangakkara - 269 innings Jacques Kallis - 271 innings Ricky Ponting - 275 innings

More to follow...