PM Modi departs for US to attend Quad Summit hosted by President Biden, address UN | Full itinerary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (September 21) departed for a three-day visit to the United States where he will take part in the Quad Leaders’ Summit and address the 'Summit of the Future' at the United Nations General Assembly, besides other engagements, including interaction with the Indian diaspora.

The Quad Leaders’ Summit will be held in Wilmington, Delaware .

In a post on X, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, “PM @narendramodi emplanes for USA to participate in the 6th Quad Leaders' Summit and to address the UN 'Summit of the Future'."

PM Modi's departure statement

The Prime Minister, before departing for the important US visit, said that the Quad Summit has emerged as a platform to work for peace and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region.

"Today, I am embarking on a three day visit to the United States of America to participate in the Quad Summit being hosted by President Biden in his hometown Wilmington and to address the Summit of the Future at the UN General Assembly in New York. I look forward to joining my colleagues President Biden, Prime Minister Albanese and Prime Minister Kishida for the Quad Summit. The forum has emerged as a key group of like-minded countries to work for peace, progress and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region," he said.

Talking about his engagements in the US, PM Modi said that he is looking forward to meeting with President Joe Biden and interacting with the Indian diaspora.

"My meeting with President Biden will allow us to review and identify new pathways to further deepen India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership for the benefit of our people and the global good. I am eagerly looking forward to engaging with the Indian diaspora and important American business leaders, who are the key stakeholders and provide vibrancy to the unique partnership between the largest and the oldest democracies of the world. The Summit of the Future is an opportunity for the global community to chart the road ahead for the betterment of humanity. I will share views of one-sixth of humanity as their stakes in a peaceful and secure future are among the highest in the world," he said,

Full itinerary of PM Modi's visit to the US

September 21: He will begin the US visit with participation in the Quad Summit with leaders of the US, Australia, and Japan.

September 22: PM Modi will address a gathering of the Indian community on 22 September in New York. He will also interact with the CEOs of leading US-based companies to foster greater collaborations between the two countries in the cutting-edge areas of AI, quantum computing, semiconductors and biotechnology. He is also expected to interact with thought leaders and other stakeholders active in the India-US bilateral landscape.

September 23: The Prime Minister will address the ‘Summit of the Future’ at the United Nations General Assembly in New York. The theme of the Summit is ‘Multilateral Solutions for a Better Tomorrow’. On the sidelines of the Summit, Prime Minister would be holding bilateral meetings with several world leaders and discuss issues of mutual interest.

Will PM Modi meet Donald Trump during his US visit?

Earlier this week, former US President Donald Trump, who is in the race for White House again this November, claimed that PM Modi would meet him during his three-day visit to the country. However, the Ministry of External Affairs did not specify if the meeting is scheduled as yet.

Foreign Secretary of India, Vikram Misri earlier said,"...There are many meetings with the Prime Minister right now which we are trying to fix. Right now, I will not be able to tell you about any specific meeting, whether the meeting has been fixed or not. We are looking from all angles as to how much time we have and with whom we can hold meetings. We will keep updating you about the meetings."