Horoscope Today, September 21: Luck will fully support Taurus; know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Horoscope Today, September 21: Zodiac signs

Today's Horoscope, September 21, 2024: Today is Chaturthi and Saturday of Ashwin Krishna Paksha. Chaturthi Tithi will last till 6.14 pm today. Today Shraddha will be performed for those on Chaturthi Tithi. Also, the Sankashti Shri Ganesh Chaturthi fast will be observed today. Vyaghata Yoga will continue till 11.36 pm today, after which Harshana Yoga will take place. Apart from this, Bharani Nakshatra will remain till 12.36 pm tonight. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of 21st September 2024 will be for you and by what measures you can make this day better. Also, know which lucky number and lucky colour will be for you.

Aries

Today will be beneficial for you. Businessmen of this zodiac sign will suddenly gain money from somewhere. Your financial condition will be fine. By changing the way you work today, your activities will improve. You will also get relief from boring everyday routine. There are chances of getting the money lent. Students with higher education will get good results according to their hard work. If you are thinking of starting a new business today, then definitely discuss it with your parents. Don't be hasty in doing any work today.

Taurus

Today luck will fully support you. Which will prove beneficial for you as well as you will concentrate on work today. Today you will be able to complete some excellent work based on your efficiency. You will also get a solution to any old problem. Spend some time in your interesting activities also. This will give you spiritual and mental happiness. If you are planning to buy land then do proper research. Today will be a satisfactory day for students of this zodiac sign. Plans will be made to have dinner out with the family at night.

Gemini

Today your day will be favorable for you. You will get the fruits of your hard work. The hard work that has been going on for many days will bear fruit today. Today you will get some big responsibilities which you will fulfil very well. Today is a favorable day but making good use of it also depends on your ability. Any work related to household arrangements will be completed. Students and youth are likely to get proper success in their particular projects. Today is a good day for lovemates of this zodiac sign.

Cancer

Today will be a normal day. Today you will be busy with many types of work throughout the day. Today, to get relief from the hustle and bustle, take some time for yourself. Stay busy with your work today. Today you will leave aside unnecessary worries and focus on your career. New information may also be available. Today is going to be beneficial for engineers of this zodiac sign. You will remain troubled due to ups and downs in your career. But you will get some relief with the help of some experienced seniors.

Leo

Today will be a normal day. Today you will face many challenges. If you fight them bravely, you will achieve success. Your mind will be happy after receiving some good news today and you will feel new enthusiasm and energy inside you. To maintain positivity in the house, you will also take an interest in the arrangements of the house. The ongoing worries of students regarding their subjects will go away. Today will be a normal day for students of this zodiac sign. Career-related choices may put you in some trouble but choosing the right point will take your career on the path of progress.

Virgo

Today your day will be full of confidence. Today there will be opportunities for promotion in employment. Today, support from your spouse and family members will further improve your work efficiency. Health will be fine. You will have more workload. There is also a need to bring some changes in the way of working. Relationships with friends that have been spoiled due to earlier mistakes will improve today. Today we will plan dinner somewhere with family.

Libra

Your day today will be fine. Today good plans will be discussed with close relatives. You can get your pending money. Trends will increase in religious and spiritual fields. Plans will be made for an entertaining trip with the family. Some negative things related to a friend or relative will come to light. Keep your morale strong. You may have to go on a foreign trip on behalf of the company, the trip will be beneficial. Today is a good day for women of this zodiac sign. You will get a call for a job in the company. The economic aspect will remain strong.

Scorpio

Today your day has brought new happiness for you. Your fickle nature can create some problems for you. It would be better if you listened to the opinions of your elders and accepted them. Thinking too much can take up time, so along with making plans, try to do them immediately. There will be an excess of expenses. Today the planned work will be completed, due to which the economic situation will improve considerably.

Sagittarius

Today your day will be profitable. Today is a good day for political leaders of this zodiac sign. You will get a positive response if you present the matter to your superior. Before doing any work today, get information related to it. This will give you success. Don't get influenced by what others say. Keep your decisions paramount and trust your hard work. Do not take extra responsibility for working on yourself today, otherwise, stress will increase. Today it is also important to guide children. Will take out time for my family.

Capricorn

Today will be spent in travelling. Today, ignore rumours and focus on your work. In the coming days, you may be successful according to your hard work. The day will be good for students of this zodiac sign. Today, there may be obstacles in the work being done at the beginning of the day. Instead of being afraid of problems, we will try to find solutions. You can plan a trip somewhere far away for fun with family. All the family members will enjoy it. Businessmen of this zodiac sign may suddenly get a big benefit today.

Aquarius

Today will be an important day for you. Today all your old work will be done easily. Your financial aspect will remain strong. Today you will get support from important people. Under their guidance, you will feel a slight change in the circumstances around you. This change will have a positive impact on you and your family system. Special plans will be made regarding family arrangements. Today, avoid wasting time on useless talks and activities. Will make full use of your energy. There may be discord with your partner regarding business, it would be better to control your speech.

Pisces

Today will be spent in travelling. By maintaining confidence today, you will be able to complete the work well. You will meet new people and will be satisfied with the completion of pending work. You will try to reduce unnecessary expenses, but there will be some expenses which will be difficult to control. Maintain your morale today. All the family members will enjoy it. The economic aspect will remain stronger than before. Do not get angry at any family member without any reason. Plans can be made to have dinner out with the children at night.

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has vast experience in Vaastu, Samudrik Shastra and Astrology. You see him giving predictions every morning at 7.30 am on India TV.)

ALSO READ: Horoscope Today, September 20: Tough day for Scorpio, know about other zodiac signs