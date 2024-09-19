Horoscope Today, September 20: Tough day for Scorpio, know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Know everything here about September 20 Horoscope

Today is the Tritiya Tithi of Ashwin Krishna Paksha and Friday. Tritiya Tithi will remain till 9:16 pm tonight. Today, Shradh will be performed for those on Tritiya Tithi. Dhruva Yoga will remain till 3:19 pm today. Ashwini Nakshatra will remain till 2:43 pm today. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how will be the day of September 20, 2024 for you and with which measures you can make this day better. Also, know what will be the lucky number and lucky colour for you.

Aries

Today your day will be normal. Students of this zodiac will be busy with studies today. There will be a plan to go out with friends today. Important decisions taken today related to the family will be positive. Any problem going on for some time will also be resolved. There will be a festive atmosphere in the houses due to getting some good news. Also, keep in mind your budget while doing online shopping etc. otherwise important activities will be disrupted. All the work will be done easily by going out of the house with the blessings of the parents.

Lucky Colour- Grey

Lucky Number- 8

Taurus

Today will be a great day for you. Your financial condition will be stronger than before. Today has brought good gifts for the people of this zodiac associated with the field of architecture, today your work can be appreciated. Today most of the day will be spent in social activities. It will be beneficial to expand the circle of your contacts more. Spending time with experienced people will also have a positive effect on your personality. Do not get involved in any kind of debate today, otherwise it will also affect your mental state and health.

Lucky Colour- Blue

Lucky Number- 6

Gemini

Today will be a good day for you. Today you will get new information from media and marketing-related businesses. Due to this your working system will also gain momentum. Women will be excited about their work. You will also get full guidance from senior officials in completing an important project in the office. Do not get into an ongoing dispute with anyone, this will waste your time. Your spouse will gift you some essential goods, sweetness will increase in the relationship.

Lucky Colour- Yellow

Lucky Number- 1

Cancer

Today your day will bring new changes in your life. You will get a lot of love from your family members. You will enjoy delicious food. Today is a good day for those people of this zodiac who want to start a business in another state, they will get full support from their family members. If you are preparing for a government exam, today you are likely to get a job offer from a multinational company through email. You will be more inclined towards religious activities.

Lucky Colour- Sky Blue

Lucky Number- 2

Leo

Today you will start your day with new enthusiasm. Whatever work you decide to complete today, you will not rest until you complete it. Your daily routine will be spent in a planned manner with positive and balanced thinking, which will keep your enthusiasm and morale intact. There will also be an entertaining program with the family. You will plan to watch a movie at home with your family members this evening. Today you will get a solution to the long-standing problems in relationships, the relationship will strengthen and closeness will increase. Today is a good day for businessmen, there are chances of monetary gains.

Lucky colour- pink

Lucky number- 5

Virgo

Today you will spend your day in creative work. Today you may get good news related to the work you have been trying for for some time. But instead of expecting from others, it will be better to have faith in your ability. This will also keep your morale high. If possible, complete the work before evening. People of this zodiac who are associated with the film industry, today they will get an offer to act in a show. Today is an auspicious day to implement new plans in business. You will plan to go out somewhere with your loved one.

Lucky colour- red

Lucky number- 3

Libra

Today your day will bring you happiness. Today you will give more importance to those things which are important for you. Also, you should maintain a balance between work, family and friends, by doing this, there will be balance in your relationships. Today, getting some good news at the beginning of the day will make the day good. Today, work can start on a long-term plan. It will be a challenge to balance work and family responsibilities, but you will be able to do everything in a planned manner. If there is a dispute going on with your spouse for some time, then today is a good day to resolve this matter.

Lucky colour- Orange

Lucky number- 8

Scorpio

Today your day will be normal. To maintain a better family system, do not let outsiders interfere in your household matters. Today, your close people will create some problems for you. Be alert, do not lose patience in negative situations and keep your morale strong. Be a little soft in your behaviour, this will make your deteriorating work better. If you are unmarried, then today you can get a good offer for marriage.

Lucky Colour- Green

Lucky Number- 9

Sagittarius

Today you will be full of confidence. Today you can plan for the future by looking at the financial situation. You will get good results from your hard work soon. Today, despite the slow activities at the workplace, you will keep the financial situation normal with your ability and hard work. There is a need to pay more attention to marketing-related activities. Beneficial contacts can be made, which will be useful in the future. If you want to expand your business in another state, then today is a good day to start this work. Women will have a very busy day, they will prepare new dishes for the children.

Lucky Colour- Silver

Lucky Number- 6

Capricorn

Today will be a good day for you. Today it is important to keep your presence and focus at the workplace. This will bring better results for your hard work in business. People working will have a lot of work. You may also have to work overtime. Today your humility and understanding will remove the tussle in your relationships. You will definitely get success in your work. Today is an auspicious day for those people of this zodiac who want to go abroad and work.

Lucky colour- Golden

Lucky number- 6

Aquarius

Today your attention will be focused on religious activities. In the evening you will go to a ceremony in which you will meet a special person. Today, influenced by a special person, you will also try to bring some changes in your routine and your focus will be on doing some new tasks as well. You will make a decision which will prove beneficial for you. People of this zodiac who do business will fix a deal with a good company to expand their business today. Health will be better than before.

Lucky colour- Black

Lucky number- 5

Pisces

Today will is more profitable than before. Today you should work by trusting your hard work, your work will be successful. Today you will get results according to your hard work in business and your income will be better than before. But before taking any important business related decision, it is important to think properly. Today you need to pay more attention to your work. If the children of this zodiac sign work hard, they will get success in the future. Also, today the children will take advice from their father.

Lucky colour- Blue

Lucky number- 7

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has a long experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and Astrology. You see him every morning at 7.30 am in Bhavishyavad on India TV.)

Also Read: Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video's first song 'Tum Jo Mile Ho' is out now | WATCH