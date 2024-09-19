Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video's first song 'Tum Jo Mile Ho' is out now | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : SONG SNAPSHOT 'Tum Jo Mile Ho' featuring Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri is out now

Rajkummar Rao and Tripti Dimri will soon be seen in the comedy-drama film 'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video'. Recently the trailer of the film was released, which was full of family drama, 90s memories, humour and mystery. Now the makers of the film have released its first song, which has increased the excitement of the fans.

Tum Jo Mile Ho is out now

The song Tum Jo Mile Ho shows the playful chemistry between the leads and promises to take you back to the 90s. Today, on September 19, 2024, the makers of the upcoming film 'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video' released the first song on the social media platform. Titled Tum Jo Mile Ho, the song is composed by Sachin-Jigar and sung by Vishal Mishra along with the two. The lyrics of the song are written by Priya Saraiya.

The music video begins with Rajkummar Rao's character Vicky, a mehndi artist, flirting with Tripti Dimri's Vidya. They dress up in colourful clothes and dance in beautiful locations, making it a lively song. The tune and lyrics of this love song give a glimpse of the 90s. The line 'Tum jo mile ho to, do pyaar wali baatein karenge hum' is quite catchy.

Watch the song here:

Earlier, after the trailer was released, the film was accused of copying its story from a Hollywood film. However, the film's director Raaj Shandilya reacted to this. Raaj had rejected the claim of the film's story being copied from 'Sex Tape' and said that his film has nothing to do with the Hollywood film. He had said that his upcoming film 'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video' starring Rajkummar Rao and Tripti Dimri has nothing to do with Cameron Diaz's sex tape. The filmmaker also said that he has not even seen the 2014 film starring Jason Segel and Cameron Diaz.

About the film

Directed by Raaj Shandilya, Vicky Vidya's Woh Wala Video is based on a story set in the 1990s. The film is touted as a pure masala entertainer. The film is written and directed by Raaj Shandilya and the music is composed by Sachin and Jigar. The family drama will release in theatres on October 11, 2024.

