Supreme Court to hear petitions challenging Waqf Amendment Act tomorrow Waqf Act: The Act aims to streamline the management of Waqf properties (assets permanently donated by Muslims for religious or charitable purposes) with provisions to safeguard heritage sites and promote social welfare.

The Supreme Court is set to hear on Wednesday a batch of petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025. A three-judge bench, led by Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and comprising Justices Sanjay Kumar and K V Viswanathan, has so far listed 10 petitions related to the matter for consideration.

The Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, was passed by Parliament on April 4 and received the President's assent on April 5. The Central Government subsequently notified the enforcement of the Act, bringing it into effect from April 8.

Who are the petitioners challenging the Waqf Act?

The court listed for hearing the petitions filed by AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi, AAP leader Amanatullah Khan, Association for the Protection of Civil Rights, Arshad Madani, Samastha Kerala Jamiathul Ulema, Anjum Kadari, Taiyyab Khan Salmani, Mohammad Shafi, Mohammed Fazlurrahim and RJD leader Manoj Kumar Jha.

Several new petitions have also been filed in the Supreme Court but are yet to be listed for hearing. Among the petitioners are TMC MP Mahua Moitra and Samajwadi Party MP from Sambhal, Zia-ur-Rahman Barq.

The YSR Congress Party, led by former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, the Communist Party of India (CPI), and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam chief and actor-turned-politician Vijay have also approached the apex court on the matter.

Additionally, advocate Hari Shankar Jain and a petitioner named Mani Munjal have submitted a separate plea, arguing that several provisions of the amended law infringe upon the fundamental rights of non-Muslims. In response, the Chief Justice of India has agreed to list the petition.

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB), Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), Congress MPs Imran Pratapgarhi and Mohammad Jawed are other key petitioners.

Centre filed caveat in the Supreme Court

On April 8, the Centre filed a caveat in the Supreme Court, requesting that it be heard before any orders are issued in the matter.

A caveat is a legal precaution filed in the High Courts or the Supreme Court to prevent the court from passing any order without first hearing the party that filed it.

The Centre recently notified the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, which got the assent of President Droupadi Murmu on April 5 after its passage from Parliament following heated debates in both houses.

The bill was passed in the Rajya Sabha with 128 members voting in favour and 95 opposing it. It was cleared by the Lok Sabha with 288 members supporting it and 232 against it.

