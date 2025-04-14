After Murshidabad, violence erupts in Bengal's South 24 Parganas over Waqf Act, several injured Anti-waqf protest: The violence in Muslim-dominated Murshidabad's Dhulian area, which erupted on Friday during protests over the amended Wakf law, claimed three lives and left several injured.

Anti-waqf protest: After Murshidabad, fresh violence erupted in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas on Monday after supporters of the Indian Secular Front (ISF) clashed with the police during protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act. The clashes that broke out in the Bhangar area of South 24 Parganas resulted in several people being injured.

What happened in South 24 Parganas?

Supporters of the ISF clashed with the police in Bhangar, located in the South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal, during protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act. The situation escalated into violence, resulting in several people sustaining injuries and multiple police vehicles being set ablaze.

The clash erupted when police stopped ISF supporters from heading towards Ramlila Maidan in central Kolkata to attend an anti-Waqf (Amendment) Act rally addressed by party leader and Bhangar MLA Naushad Siddique.

According to police sources, the rallyists were stopped near Bhojerhat on the Basanti Highway, where a large number of ISF workers had gathered from Bhangar as well as neighbouring areas such as Minakhan and Sandeshkhali.

Tension escalated when the crowd attempted to break through police barricades, leading to a clash between the two sides. "Some police vehicles were set on fire by the protesters and a few police personnel were injured when the agitators attacked the law enforcers," a senior police officer said.

Police resort to a lathi-charge

Eyewitnesses said that the police resorted to a lathi-charge to disperse the protesters after the rally at Ramlila Ground was held without proper police permission. During the clash, at least one ISF worker suffered a head injury.

The situation rapidly escalated, and ISF activists then sat on a protest on the highway, causing severe traffic snarls in the area.

To restore order, a large police force, including senior officers, was deployed. A high alert was issued for the nearby areas, and after some time, the protesters were dispersed, bringing the situation under control.

Earlier, communal violence took place in parts of Murshidabad, including Suti, Dhulian, and Jangipur, on Friday and Saturday during protests over the Waqf (Amendment) Act. At least three people were killed and several others injured in the violence. Visuals from the affected areas showed charred remains of shops, homes, and hotels.

In a bid to calm tempers, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday announced that her government would not implement the Waqf Act in the state.

'Mamata Banerjee has turned Bengal into another Bangladesh': BJP

Earlier today, West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar visited a relief camp in Malda district, where hundreds of displaced families from Murshidabad have sought refuge after fleeing violence during protests over the Wakf Amendment Act. Majumdar visited the makeshift camp set up at Paralalpur High School in Kaliachak Block 3, where he interacted with the displaced families, many of whom are women and children. Local officials reported that 640 people have taken refuge in Malda, with 550 staying in the school and others in nearby villages.

Majumdar said that many women broke down while recounting their ordeal, how their homes were torched, property destroyed, and they received life threats.

"Initially, 200-250 families had taken shelter here. Now, due to police pressure to shut down the camp and cover up Mamata Banerjee's failure, only 70-75 families remain. They are still living in fear," Majumdar alleged.

"The situation in Murshidabad could be a precursor to similar unrest elsewhere in the state. Minister Siddiqullah Chowdhury has already issued a warning. Mamata Banerjee has turned Bengal into another Bangladesh," he added.

(With PTI inputs)

