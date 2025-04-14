Murshidabad violence: Fresh plea filed in Supreme Court demanding SIT to probe matter | Top developments Murshidabad violence: The petition in the Supreme Court has sought an explanation from the West Bengal government for the failure in the state's law and order situation. Notably, Supreme Court lawyer Shashank Shekhar Jha has filed a public interest litigation in this matter.

A fresh plea was on Monday filed in the Supreme Court demanding formation of an SIT under the supervision of the apex court to investigate the Murshidabad violence. The petition has also sought an explanation from the West Bengal government for the failure in the state's law and order situation. Notably, Supreme Court lawyer Shashank Shekhar Jha has filed a public interest litigation in this matter.

Earlier in the day, a senior police officer said that the situation in violence-hit Murshidabad in West Bengal is gradually returning to normal, with shops reopening and displaced families starting to return.

Jawed Shamim, Additional Director General (Law and Order), said efforts to restore peace and stability in the affected areas are underway.

"Shops have started to open and people are returning. So far, 19 families have returned to their homes. Both Malda and Murshidabad district administrations are working closely to ensure the safe return of those who had fled," he said.

He stressed the importance of stopping the spread of rumours to prevent further unrest.

"So far, 210 arrests have been made. I urge people not to believe rumours and to verify information.

Rumour-mongering must stop if we are to maintain peace," he added.

Three people were killed and several others injured in the violence that erupted in Suti, Dhulian, Samserganj and Jangipur areas of Murshidabad since Friday.

Referring to the brutal killing of a father and son, Shamim said a separate case would be filed and all persons involved — both perpetrators and bystanders — would be held accountable.

"It will take time to identify them precisely, but no one will be spared," he asserted.

Police were seen making public announcements in the morning, urging shopkeepers to resume business and encouraging residents to return to normal life.

"The first priority of police is to restore complete normalcy in Murshidabad, and we are confident that it will be achieved soon," Shamim said.