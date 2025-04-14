Murshidabad Violence: Most houses, shops burnt in anti-Waqf clashes in Jafrabad belong to Hindus Murshidabad violence: At least three people were killed, several others injured, and some shops were torched after protests against the Waqf Amendment Act turned violent in the Murshidabad district of West Bengal.

Murshidabad violence: The situation in violence-hit Murshidabad in West Bengal is gradually returning to normal after three days of violent protests over the Waqf (Amendment) Act. Shops are beginning to reopen, and displaced families have started to return to their homes. The primary areas impacted by the violence include Suti, Dhuliyan, Shamsherganj, and Jangipur.

However, Zafarabad has witnessed the most severe violence after Dhuliyan. In Jafrabad, a large number of houses and shops belonging to members of the Hindu community were reportedly set ablaze, forcing many to flee the area. Temples were also vandalised during the unrest. In the wake of the unrest, many Hindus have fled from the violence-affected area. Currently, numerous homes and shops remain locked, bearing the marks of destruction. Authorities are continuing efforts to restore peace and normalcy in the region.

210 people have been arrested so far

Jawed Shamim, Additional Director General (Law and Order), stated that concerted efforts are being made to restore peace and normalcy in the violence-hit areas. Security has been stepped up, and authorities are closely monitoring the situation to ensure stability returns at the earliest.

"Shops have started to open and people are returning. So far, 19 families have returned to their homes. Both Malda and Murshidabad district administrations are working closely to ensure the safe return of those who had fled," he said.

He stressed the importance of stopping the spread of rumours to prevent further unrest. "So far, 210 arrests have been made. I urge people not to believe rumours and to verify information. Rumour mongering must stop if we are to maintain peace," he added.

Three people were killed and several others injured

Three people were killed and several others were injured in the violence that erupted across Murshidabad's Suti, Dhuliyan, Shamsherganj, and Jangipur areas since Friday.

Referring to the brutal killing of a father and son, Shamim said a separate case would be filed and all persons involved — both perpetrators and bystanders — would be held accountable. "It will take time to identify them precisely, but no one will be spared," he asserted.

Police were seen making public announcements in the morning, urging shopkeepers to resume business and encouraging residents to return to normal life. "The first priority of police is to restore complete normalcy in Murshidabad, and we are confident that it will be achieved soon," Shamim said.

