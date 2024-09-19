Kanguva's new release date announced, Suriya makes way for Rajnikanth's Vettaiyan

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB Suriya starrer Kanguva's new release date announced

Studio Green has released an exciting poster of Surya and Bobby Deol's film 'Kanguva', announcing the release date. The makers of 'Kanguva' have shown the audience a great trailer, which has aroused excitement among the people, making the fans eagerly wait for the release of the film. The intense scenes shown in the trailer, the actor's brilliant performance and the mesmerising music have already created an atmosphere of discussion. Now that the release date has also come out, the enthusiasm of the fans has doubled. Moreover, Suriya made way for veteran actor Rajnikanth's Vettaiyan and delayed his film by a month. Earlier, the films were being released on October 10th.

The film will be released on this day

Directed by director Shiva, 'Kanguva' is considered to be one of the biggest and most expensive films of this year. Its estimated budget is more than Rs 350 crore, which is more than 'Pushpa', 'Singham' and many other big projects. The film has been shot in seven different countries and is set in prehistoric times. Hollywood experts have also been roped in for this, especially in the field of action and cinematography. The film also includes a massive battle scene, which will feature more than 10,000 people. Studio Green has partnered with major distribution companies to release the film on a large scale globally. 'Kanguva' will be released in theatres on 14 November 2024 in five languages.

The film will show the story of 1000 years

Let us tell you, that Shiva has written this upcoming film. He has also taken over the direction this year. The film stars Suriya, Bobby Deol, Jagapathi Babu and Disha Patani in the lead roles. The music in the film is given by Devi Sri Prasad and the cinematography is done by Vettri Palanisamy. Let us tell you, the film will show the story of two different times, past and present. The shooting has been done at beautiful real locations like Goa, Europe and Sri Lanka. The entire story of the film will be seen running in two timelines. 1000 years have been covered simultaneously.

