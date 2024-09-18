Clashes of Giants: A look at biggest upcoming box office battles of 2024

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB Know about 5 biggest box office clashes of 2024 here

The year 2024 is now going to end in a few months. With the end of this year, some great films are going to be released at the box office. No matter how much filmmakers try to avoid box office clashes, some big films are going to be released from October to December this year, during which some 'mega clashes' will be seen. Let us tell you which films will have a tough competition with each other this year.

Jigra-Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video

Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri starrer 'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video' will be released on October 11. Alia Bhatt starrer 'Jigra' will also be released on the same day. There will be a box office clash between these films.

Kanguva- Vettaiyan

There is going to be a clash between Tamil cinema films in October. Disha Patni, Sunny Deol and Suriya Sivakumar starrer film 'Kanguva' will be released at the box office on October 10. The next day after the release of this film, on October 11, Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth starrer film 'Vettaiyan' will also be released at the box office.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3- Singham Again

Vidya Balan, Kartik Aaryan, Triptii Dimri starrer film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' is going to be released in November this year. Ajay Devgan, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor starrer 'Singham Again' is also going to be released on the same day. These films will have to face the biggest clash at the box office this Diwali. Both films will be released at the box office on November 1st, 2024.

Chhaava- Pushpa 2: The Rule

The films 'Chhaava' and 'Pushpa 2: The Rule', releasing in December, will also clash at the box office. Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna, and Akshay Khanna will be seen in the film 'Chhaava'. A different avatar of Vicky is going to be seen in this film. At the same time, 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' is going to be released in the same month. Both these films will be released at the box office on December 6.

