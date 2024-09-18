National Cinema Day returns with films for just Rs 99: Know how and when to avail the offer

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV National Cinema Day 2024 will be celebrated on September 20.

The Multiplex Association of India (MAI) has announced September 20, 2024 as this year's National Cinema Day. On this day, movie buffs across the country will be able to enjoy movies for an attractive price of just Rs 99 in selected cinemas and screens. As per the press release by the national multiplex trade body, cinema halls such as PVR INOX, Cinepolis, Miraj, Movie Time and Delite will be offering Rs 99 deal on over 4,000 screens across India.

''This special occasion brings audiences of all ages together for a day of cinematic bliss, celebrating the incredible success of multiple films at the box office this year. It's a heartfelt 'thank you' to all the moviegoers who contributed to this success and an open invitation to those who haven't yet returned to their local cinema," the association said in a statement.

''This would be the third edition of the National Cinema Day, whose previous two editions saw a record number of over 6 million admissions,'' it added.

Which film to watch on National Cinema Day 2024?

There are a plethora of options for the cinephiles to choose from and watch their favourite film in theatres on September 20. The available line-up of films is a mix of blockbusters, anticipated sequels, and timeless classics. There are new releases such as Yudhra, Kahan Shuru Kahan Khatam, Navra Maza Navsacha – 2, Sucha Soorma, Never Let Go and Transformers One as well as last week's offerings The Buckingham Murders and Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale Di.

Stree 2, which is still going strong at the box office since its August 15 release, is also up for screenings. Tumbbad (2018) and Veer Zaara (2004) re-released on September 13.