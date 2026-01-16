Delhi-NCR implements GRAP 3 measures as AQI forecast turns 'severe' Grap 3 curbs in force in Delhi-NCR as air quality expected to turn 'severe' in coming days, said CAQM.

New Delhi:

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has invoked GRAP Stage 3 measures across the National Capital Region (NCR) after Delhi’s air quality index (AQI) remained in the ‘very poor’ category and is forecasted to deteriorate further in the coming days. On Friday, the AQI in Delhi was recorded at 354 at 4 pm, up from 343 at the same time on Thursday, indicating a worsening trend. By 6:30 pm on Friday, the index stood at 350, underscoring persistent pollution levels.

Why GRAP-3 measures were invoked

The decision to enforce GRAP Stage 3 curbs comes after forecasts from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology indicated that poor weather conditions including slow wind speeds, a stable atmosphere, and limited pollutant dispersal could push Delhi’s average AQI beyond 400, entering the ‘severe’ category.

A sub-committee of the CAQM described the move as a “proactive measure” aimed at preventing further deterioration of air quality in the NCR.

Actions under GRAP stage 3

According to the commission, GRAP Stage 3 curbs are being implemented in addition to existing Stage 1 and 2 measures, which are already in force across the region. NCR Pollution Control Boards and other agencies have been directed to escalate preventive actions to limit further pollution.

Authorities have also urged citizens to minimise outdoor activity, reduce use of private vehicles where possible, and follow all advisory measures to mitigate exposure to hazardous air