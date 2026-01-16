'Will of people is supreme,' says Ajit Pawar as Mahayuti sweeps Maharashtra municipal corporation polls Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Ajit Pawar has reacted to the results of the Maharashtra municipal council elections.

New Delhi:

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief, Ajit Pawar, said that his party accepts the will of the people with full respect. His party, the NCP, was leading in over 160 wards and ahead in more than 140 wards. In his post, the NCP chief congratulated all the victorious candidates and extended his best wishes for their tenure ahead.

He also assured that the party would continue to work with greater responsibility, honesty, and renewed vigour to regain the trust of the people. Highlighting his expectations from the results, he said that all victorious candidates would prioritise public issues in their respective municipal corporations and accelerate development and public welfare work. He also appealed to those who did not achieve success in these elections to remain dedicated to serving the people, keeping public welfare at the center and maintaining an unwavering commitment to their service.

Fadnavis says people want honesty and development

In other news, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that people voted for the BJP-led Mahayuti in the polls to 29 municipal corporations in the state because they wanted honesty and development.

Addressing a celebratory rally, he said the Mahayuti is set to come to power in 25 out of the 29 municipal corporations, including Mumbai.

Polling for the 29 municipal corporations took place on Thursday, and the announcement of results is currently underway.

Trends indicate a stellar performance by the BJP in several cities, including Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad, Nashik, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, and Nagpur. The alliance, along with the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, is also set to end the Thackeray stronghold over the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

PM Modi says proud of every NDA Karyakarta

In a post on X, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he is proud of every NDA karyakarta who worked tirelessly among the people across Maharashtra.

