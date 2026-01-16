BJP to announce new party president on January 20, Nitin Nabin all set to replace JP Nadda BJP national working president Nitin Nabin is likely to be elected unopposed as the party chief as it is unlikely that any other party leader will join the contest.

New Delhi:

The BJP on Friday said it will announce the party’s national president on January 20 and released the schedule for the purpose, saying nominations for the post will be filed on January 19. As per the organisational poll schedule released by BJP national returning officer K Laxman, the nomination for the election of the party chief can be filed between 2 pm and 4 pm on January 19 and the nominations can be withdrawn by the candidates between 5 pm and 6 pm same day.

Scrutiny of nomination papers on Jan 19

The scrutiny of the documents of the candidates' nomination papers will be carried out between 4 pm and 5 pm on January 19, according to the notification issued by Laxman, who is also a BJP Rajya Sabha MP.

The polling will be held "if needed" on January 20 and an official announcement of the name of the new elected BJP national president will be made on the same day, Laxman said. The entire poll process will be held at the party headquarters.

Nitin Nabin likely to be elected unopposed

According to party sources, BJP national working president Nitin Nabin is likely to be elected unopposed as the party chief as it is unlikely that any other party leader will join the contest. Nabin is likely to replace J P Nadda as BJP's president, with the party's top leadership, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah backing Nabin's candidature.

Number of voters for the BJP National President election:

Total 5,708 voters

Maximum 20 proposers per set

At least 5 sets of proposers from 5 states

BJP aims for one set of proposers from each state

PM Modi, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, JP Nadda will be present during the nomination.

Chief Ministers and State Presidents of BJP-ruled states will also be present on the nomination day



Over 5,708 voters have been included in the electoral roll prepared for the BJP National President election. This voter list has been compiled from 30 states where the organizational election process has been completed. It includes the names of leaders from the National Council and State Councils.



The National Council's Parliamentary Party includes 35 members, including leaders like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, JP Nadda, and Rajnath Singh.