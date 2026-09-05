Fede Valverde, Ronald Araujo, Darwin Nunez named as Uruguay announce provisional squad for India clash

New Delhi:

Uruguay have announced a 46-man provisional squad for their upcoming tour of Asia, where they will play Japan, South Korea and finally India at Salt Lake Stadium on October 6. The fixture will also mark the beginning of Diego Forlan’s tenure as Uruguay’s senior head coach. The former Inter Milan striker took responsibility after the two-time world champion flopped miserably at the 2026 FIFA World Cup under Marcelo Bielsa.

Now, for his first tour in charge, Forlan has called up the big guns, including Real Madrid captain Fede Valverde, Ronald Araujo, Darwin Nunez, Jose Maria Gimenez, and Rodrigo Bentancur, among others. However, since it’s only the provisional squad, it’s not confirmed if these star players will make the cut for the 26-man squad, or if their respective clubs will release them for international friendlies.

Meanwhile, ahead of the high-voltage clash against Uruguay, India will also play Panama on September 25 at Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru. Eight days later, the Khalid Jamil team will host Brazil on October 3 at Salt Lake Stadium.

Uruguay look for a reset

After the flop show in the World Cup, Uruguay now look to rebuild themselves under a new coach. The fans have been very vocal about their poor performance on the pitch and the matches against Japan and South Korea will certainly give them a chance to reassess themselves. The India game is expected to be relatively easy, but it needs to be seen if the players can get accustomed to the conditions.

For the Blue Tigers, it’s a massive opportunity. They failed to qualify for the Asian Cup and even got knocked out of the second round of qualification for the FIFA World Cup, but AIFF managed to bring some marquee teams for friendlies. It now only needs to be seen how the players use this opportunity.

URUGUAY SQUAD

Goalkeepers: Santiago Mele, Cristopher Fiermarin, Ignacio de Arruabarrena, Sebastian Jaume, Thiago Cardozo.

Defenders: Kevin Amaro, Jose Luis Rodriguez, Guillermo Varela, Nahitan Nandez, Santiago Mourino, Nicolas Marichal, Ronald Araujo, Alexander Barboza, Jose Maria Gimenez, Juan Rodriguez, Sebastian Boselli, Santiago Bueno, Sebastian Caceres, Mathias Olivera, Joaquin Piquerez, Lucas Olaza, Marcelo Saracchi, Juan Manuel Sanabria.

Midfielders: Emiliano Martinez, Lucas Torreira, Rodrigo Bentancur, Facundo Bernal, Santiago Homenchenko, Federico Valverde, Agustin Canobbio, Matias Abaldo, Facundo Pellistri, Luciano Rodriguez, Maximiliano Araujo, Lucas Villalba, Brian Rodriguez, Rodrigo Zalazar, Diego Rossi, Giorgian de Arrascaeta.

Forwards: Martin Satriano, Agustin A. Martinez, Rodrigo Aguirre, Federico Vinas, Miguel Merentiel, Darwin Nunez, Alvaro Rodriguez.

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