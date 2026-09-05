Miraculous rescue: Two people, found alive under debris, rescued after 11 days of Nepal flash flood

Kathmandu:

When God plans your long life, no devastation can kill you. In a miraculous way, two precious lives were saved by the rescue team who are engaged in the rescue operations on the 11th day since the devastating floods that struck Nepal on August 26th. While one 64-year-old woman was rescued after 11 days of the flash flood, another Chinese national was rescued from the Edit-4 tunnel of the flood-affected Upper Trishuli-1 (216 MW) hydropower project.

64-year-old woman trapped in flood rescued on 11th day

A 64-year-old woman found alive after spending 11 days buried beneath a house following devastating flash floods in Betravati, Nuwakot, Nepal, was on Saturday rescued by the team. Her rescue comes amid a massive search-and-rescue operation in flood-hit Nepal, where thousands of people remain missing after the August 26 disaster. The remarkable survival has offered a rare moment of hope amid the devastation caused by the floods.

According to the Armed Police Force, the rescued woman was identified as Chandika Shrestha, 64, a resident of Vetravati. They were safely evacuated from the fourth floor of their own home. She is being brought to Kathmandu by helicopter for treatment.

Chinese man pulled out safely from Edit-4 tunnel in Nepal

In the similar manner, a Chinese national was pulled out safely from the Edit-4 tunnel of the flood-affected Upper Trishuli-1 (216 MW) hydropower project on Saturday afternoon. According to the Prime Minister's Office, a team of disaster experts from the Nepal Army and South Korea rescued him from inside the tunnel some time ago. The rescued Chinese national is being taken to Maithili Barracks at Trishuli in Nuwakot for treatment. He has been safely rescued from the tunnel on the 11th day of the flood.

UN to raise $50 million for 84,000 people affected in Nepal

Devastating floods and landslides in Nepal have affected 84,000 people and are in urgent need of humanitarian assistance. The United Nations (UN) and its partner organisations have appealed to raise close to US$50 million to deliver essential aid to affected communities.

The United Nations has appealed to humanitarian partner organisations to provide the funds. The appeal was made to reach more than 84,000 people affected by floods and landslides in the Bhotekoshi and Trishuli rivers.

According to the UN Office in Nepal, the aid will be used to implement on a priority basis a four-month plan prepared by the Government of Nepal under the leadership of the National Disaster Management Authority. The scheme is designed to deliver essential assistance to those affected before the onset of winter. The United Nations and its humanitarian partner organisations are working in coordination with rescue and relief operations conducted by the Government of Nepal.

The main priority of this aid appeal is to bring shelter, medical facilities, clean water and cash assistance to the most remote settlements before the government-led winter sets in, Leila Peters Yahia, UN Resident Coordinator in Nepal, said in a statement. The aid will deliver cash assistance, food, shelter, clean water, health services and other life-saving supplies to people in the worst affected areas, the United Nations said.

The UN and its partners are coordinating with the Government of Nepal to deliver immediate relief to the disaster-affected people. Delivering urgent assistance, particularly to the most devastated and inaccessible communities, is a priority of the campaign.

(Input- Ganesh Shankar

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