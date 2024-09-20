Ticket checker assaulted by passenger with hockey stick in Mumbai's Nallasopara, FIR registered

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Representational Image

In a troubling incident on September 19, 2024, a ticket checker on a Mumbai local train was assaulted by a passenger after issuing a fine for travelling in a first class coach without a valid ticket. Vijay Kumar, a CCTC/NSP officer, was performing his duties around 7 AM when he detected a passenger named Rahul traveling in a first-class coach with a second-class ticket.

After checking the details, Vijay Kumar initially imposed a fine of Rs 345 for the violation of the rule. However, after the passenger claimed he only had Rs 210 and pleaded for leniency, Kumar reduced the penalty to Rs 150, allowing him to leave with a caution against repeating the offense.

However, after an hour later that morning, around 8:50 AM, the same passenger returned and attacked Vijay Kumar, striking him on the head with a hockey stick. The injured officer was rushed to Riddhi Vinayak Hospital for treatment, and has reportedly been placed on medical leave until September 25, as directed by the DMO at BVI.

Meanwhile, an FIR has been filed at the GRP Vasai Road station, and an investigation into the incident is currently underway.