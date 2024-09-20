Can your smartphone be used as explosive like pager? Here's what experts say

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Smartphone as explosive

On September 18, a shocking event occurred when multiple pagers owned by the Lebanese armed group Hezbollah exploded simultaneously across Lebanon. Official reports stated that at least nine people died, and over 2,750 individuals were injured in the explosions. Hezbollah officials mentioned that the blasts began around 3:30 PM local time, affecting various units and institutions within the organisation. The recent pager bomb incident in Lebanon has raised global concerns, particularly in India. Many are questioning whether any internet-connected or communication devices can be turned into bombs.

The impact of this technological attack in Lebanon is unprecedented and raises the possibility of a new form of warfare. With almost every person in India owning a smart device, the question arises: can mobile phones and other devices potentially be weaponized like pagers?

In an exclusive interview with IndiaTV, experts highlighted how a smartphone can be used as an explosive. Col. Maukesh Saini, a security expert, explained that most electronic devices nowadays come with lithium batteries that can catch fire if short-circuited. All lithium batteries have a strong separator controlled by the battery management system (BMS). If someone can hack the BMS, which is difficult to execute, they can short-circuit the battery. Therefore, the battery and BMS play a major role in preventing lithium-ion fires and explosions.

Another cybersecurity expert, Pawan Duggal, also believes in the hacking theory involved in putting explosives in pagers, as it is full of loopholes and requires a centralised network for simultaneous explosions. He also predicts that Internet of Things devices will be targeted. He emphasised that no computer is hack-proof, and stakeholders need to approach the situation from a new perspective. According to him, adopting cybersecurity as a lifestyle is essential.

Major General Sanjay Suri, a defence expert on the use of electronic devices by armed forces and intelligence agencies, mentioned that India imports electronic goods from many countries, including China, making it susceptible to similar attacks. Tightening security checks on all electronic goods is crucial.

