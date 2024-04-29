BJP Rajya Sabha MP Dushyant Gautam injured as his car overturns while en route to Delhi, hospitalised

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Rajya Sabha MP Dushyant Gautam

Bharatiya Janata Party national general secretary and Rajya Sabha MP Dushyant Gautam suffered injuries after the vehicle he was travelling in met with an accident on Moradabad bypass on Monday (April 29). The incident took place while he was returning to the national capital from Shahjahanpur after attending a meeting. He sustained back injury in the accident and was immediately shifted to Moradabad hospital for treatment.

According to the officials, Dushyant suffered an injury in his back in the accident that occurred in the Pakbada area of police station on Delhi Lucknow Highway. Several BJP leaders reached the hospital to know the status of his health.

Mayor reacts

Moradabad Mayor Vinod Aggarwal, who was present in the hospital, said that BJP's National General Secretary Dushyant Gautam was returning to Delhi after meeting in Shahjahanpur.

“Suddenly there was a program to stop at Moradabad, I went to receive it at zero point. Then a call came that the car had met with an accident and an ambulance should be brought immediately. This information was given to the police administration and a call was made to number 112. After this the ambulance immediately reached the spot,” he said.

How did the accident take place?

The vehicle he was travelling in overturned from one side of the road to the other. Dushyant has suffered internal injuries. All tests including X-ray, ultrasound and MRI were performed. The doctor said that there was nothing serious, and suggested taking 10 days rest.

He is admitted to TMU Hospital in Moradabad.

(Input- Rajeev Sharma from Moradabad)