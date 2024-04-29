KKR equal MI's all-time IPL record with cakewalk win over DC at Eden Gardens

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/IPL Phil Salt and Sunil Narine.

Kolkata Knight Riders have levelled Mumbai Indians' all-time record in the Indian Premier League after registering a cakewalk win over Delhi Capitals at Eden Gardens on Monday, April 29. The Knight Riders gunned down an under-par target of 154 with relative ease as they registered a seven-wicket win over the Capitals.

DC suffered a batting failure and were restricted to a total of 153/9 with none of their top eight getting to even 30. It was only Kuldeep Yadav, who made 35 and helped the visitors cross 150 at the end.

Notably, this was KKR's 51st win at Eden Gardens in IPL history, which brings them equal to Mumbai Indians, who have as many wins at the Wankhede.

Most wins at a venue in IPL (including Super Over wins)

51 - MI at Wankhede

51 - KKR at Eden Gardens

50 - CSK at Chennai

41 - RCB at Bengaluru

DC opted to bat first as skipper Rishabh Pant said the pitch was likely to slow down and help the spinners. It helped the spinners as KKR's Varun Chakaravarthy took three wickets for 16 runs and Narine snared a scalp. But DC did not had enough runs on the board to try and replicate what the KKR spinners did. Also, Pant introduced the spinners - Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav quite late into the defence and right after the powerplay but the game was more than half over by then. KKR had raced away to 79/0 from the first six overs and even though Axar and Kuldeep took three wickets between them, KKR were never in a spot of bother.

Under the watchful eyes of Shreyas Iyer and Venkatesh Iyer, KKR chased down the target with 21 balls to go. Salt made a fiery 33-ball 68, while Shreyas and Venkatesh made 33 from 23 balls and 26 from 23 deliveries, respectively.

KKR's Playing XI:

Philip Salt (wk), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh , Mitchell Starc, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy

DC's Playing XI:

Prithvi Shaw, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abishek Porel, Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Rasikh Dar Salam, Lizaad Williams, Khaleel Ahmed