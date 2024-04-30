Priyanka Gandhi Vadra unlikely to contest upcoming Lok Sabha elections, say sources

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is unlikely to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, sources said. According to reports, Priyanka Gandhi is of the view that it will be more effective for the party if she campaigns for Uttar Pradesh instead of contesting elections from just one seat. There is a speculation that Rahul Gandhi could be fielded from the Amethi Lok Sabha seat.

The Congress general secretary has been extensively campaigning in Uttar Pradesh. According to Congress she has scheduled election programs for the next three days - Wednesday in Assam, Thursday in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh. She will be visiting Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat on May 3.

The Uttar Pradesh Congress had on Saturday urged the top party leadership to field Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra from Amethi and Raebareli, respectively for the Lok Sabha polls, but no decision was taken at the meeting of the central election committee (CEC).

Meanwhile, Union minister and local MP Smriti Irani, who wrested Amethi from Rahul Gandhi in 2019, alleged that Congress leader will come there after April 26 and divide the people in the name of casteism and visit one temple after the other.



Addressing roadside meetings during her election campaign in Bhetua and Bhadar areas here, Irani said, "After the voting in Wayanad on April 26, Rahul Gandhi will come here to tell everyone that Amethi is his family and stoke the fire of casteism in the society here. Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party rejected the invitation for the consecration ceremony of Lord Shri Ram in Ayodhya but he will be seen roaming around the temples in Amethi. So there is a need to be careful and alert."