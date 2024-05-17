EC issues show-cause notice to BJP's Abhijit Gangopadhyay, says comments on Bengal CM 'undignified'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE) BJP leader and former Calcutta High Court judge Abhijit Gangopadhyay

Amid the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, the Election Commission of India has issued a show-cause notice to BJP leader Abhijit Gangopadhyay for his disparaging remarks against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The poll body, in its notice, condemned Gangopadhyay's comments as "improper, injudicious, and undignified," emphasizing that they violate the Model Code of Conduct.



It also calls on Gangopadhyay to submit his explanation of the incident by 17:00 hrs on May 20, 2024, and failing to respond could initiate a proceeding by ECI against him. "In the event of no response from your side within the stipulated time, it will be presumed that you have nothing to say in the matter, and the Election Commission will take appropriate action or decision in the matter without making any further reference to you," the ECI stated.

Significantly, the EC's action comes in the wake of the complaint filed by the Trinamool Congress against Gangopadhyay for his remarks against Banerjee while addressing a public meeting held on May 15 in Haldia.

TMC leader Derek O’Brien, representing the party, in a letter to the Chief Electoral Officer of West Bengal, mentioned, "In the said speech, Gangopadhyay has made certain highly offensive utterances, being: 'Mamata Banerjee, how much are you being sold for? Your rate is 10 lakhs; why? Because you're getting your make-up done by Keya Seth? Mamata Banerjee—is she even a woman? I keep wondering sometimes." "This clearly shows the misogynist conduct of the BJP candidate. It is unfortunate that, having held a prominent position in the judiciary, he has chosen to attack the dignity of women, especially one who is holding a position of power."

Further, the TMC, while demanding the criminal proceedings against Gangopadhay, also called for the imposition of a complete ban on the former Calcutta High Court judge from attending any public meetings, processions, or rallies, besides also restraining him and other BJP candidates from making any personal or disgraceful remarks in its letter to the ECI.

Meanwhile, amid the current row, the BJP has raised doubts about the clip's authenticity, which purportedly holds Gangopadhyay making sexist comments about Mamata Banerjee.



