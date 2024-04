Updated on: April 30, 2024 9:54 IST

PM Modi's veiled attack on Sharad Pawar, says Maharashtra has become a victim of wandering souls

PM Narendra Modi while addressing a public meeting in Maharashtra's Pune on April 29, took an indirect dig at NCP-(SP) Chief Sharad Pawar. During the address, PM Modi called him ‘Bhatakti Atma.' Watch to know more!