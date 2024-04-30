Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 392 of 1,352 candidates in third phase are 'crorepatis', 18 pc have criminal cases

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: In the upcoming third phase of the 18th Lok Sabha elections, 29 per cent or 392 of the 1,352 candidates are 'crorepatis', with the average assets per candidate standing at a substantial Rs 5.66 crore, according to an analysis of details of candidates contesting the elections in the third phase by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) and The National Election Watch.

The top three candidates, based on their declared assets, possess wealth amounting to hundreds of crores, with the highest declared assets surpassing Rs 1,361 crore.

The third phase of the elections will be held on May 7.

As per the ADR report, in the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections, only 9 per cent or 123 of the 1,352 candidates contesting are women.

18 per cent have criminal cases

Among the candidates contesting in the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections, 18 per cent have declared criminal cases against themselves. Additionally, seven candidates have declared prior convictions.

Out of the 244 candidates with criminal records contesting in the third phase, five are facing charges related to murder, while 24 have been booked in cases of attempted murder. Furthermore, 38 candidates have been linked to crimes against women, and 17 have declared cases related to hate speech.

The prevalence of criminal cases varies significantly across major political parties, with figures highlighting concerning trends among candidates from prominent parties such as the BJP, Congress and the Samajwadi Party.

Educational and demographic backgrounds of candidates

The analysis also examines the educational and demographic profiles of the candidates. It reveals that 47 per cent, or 639 candidates, have educational qualifications ranging from classes 5 to 12, while 44 per cent, or 591 candidates, are graduates or have higher educational qualifications.

In terms of age, 30 per cent, or 411 candidates, are between 25 and 40 years old, while 53 per cent, or 712 candidates, fall within the 41 to 60 age bracket.

In response to these findings, the ADR has proposed stringent measures to address the criminalisation of politics, including permanent disqualification of candidates convicted of heinous crimes and cancellation of tax exemptions for political parties fielding "tainted" candidates.

The report highlights the urgent necessity for accountability and openness in India's political sphere, stressing the imperative for electoral reforms to safeguard the integrity of the democratic process.

(With PTI inputs)

