Monday, April 29, 2024
     
  Delhi High Court rejects plea seeking 6-year ban on PM Modi from contesting elections

Delhi High Court rejects plea seeking 6-year ban on PM Modi from contesting elections

The High Court bench dismissed the plea saying that it is devoid of any merit and that the judiciary cannot ask the poll body to take a particular view of any complaint.

Shashwat Bhandari Edited By: Shashwat Bhandari @ShashBhandari New Delhi Updated on: April 29, 2024 17:01 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during election campaign.
Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi during election campaign.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The Delhi High court on Monday dismissed a plea seeking direction to the Election Commission of India (ECI) to disqualify Prime Minister Narendra Modi for allegedly seeking votes for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the name of religious deities and places of worship for ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

While dismissing the plea, the court said the petition is thoroughly misconceived and court can't direct ECI to take a particular view on any complaint.

Petitioner claimed that in a speech delivered by PM Modi at Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit, he sought votes appealing to the voters to vote for his party in the name of Hindu deities and Hindu places of worship as well as Sikh deities and Sikh places of worship.

Appearing for the poll body, Advocate Sidhant Kumar opposed the plea stating that it is dealing with such applications on a daily basis and will take action as per law. He has filed the representation and we will process it. The commission is a constitutional body.

A bench of Justice Sachin Datta said the petitioner presupposes that there has been a violation of MCC. This is comletely unjustified. The plea being devoid of merit is dismissed.



 

