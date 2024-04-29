PM Modi meets fruit seller Mohini Gowda amid poll campaign in Karnataka, lauds contribution to Swachh Bharat

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Mohini Gowda in Karnataka

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a visit to Karnataka for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 campaign, met Mohini Gowda, a fruit seller from Ankola in Uttar Kannada district of the state today. PM Modi, who arrived in Sirsi to participate in a public rally, first met Mohini Gowda at the helipad and hailed her for the extraordinary work she has been doing.

Significantly, Gowda, a fruit seller from Ankola, is known for her unique trait of picking up and disposing of the leaves in the dustbin in case people throw them on the streets after eating the fruits wrapped in the same.

Meanwhile, on day two of his visit to Karnataka, PM Modi earlier addressed a public meeting in Bagalkote. During the address, PM Modi called for voting for BJP.

"It's your vote that will strengthen Modi, and then the country will become the third-largest economy in the world. It's our resolution to make India a manufacturing hub and a skill center. These resolutions can't be fulfilled by those who enjoy vacations," PM Modi said.

In his speech, PM Modi also raised the incident of the killing of the Congress leader's daughter in Hubballi. He said the ruling state government, for vote bank politics, is attacking the dignity of the daughter. He said, "...When one of our daughters was stabbed multiple times in Hubballi, the government here started attacking the dignity of that daughter to save their 'vote bank'. In Karnataka, fundamentalists have gone unchecked; a shopkeeper listening to 'Hanuman Chalisa' in his shop was attacked."

Furthermore, during the address, PM Modi also raised concerns over the menace of fake news. In his speech, PM Modi, in a veiled attack on the opposition, said those people who have lost elections are making fake and doctored videos in my (PM Modi's voice) using AI.

"I have been working on social media. In the world, those who have the most followers on social media, Modi is one of the top among them. I have utilized it positively to connect with society. But those who have lost the elections, these people are making fake videos and using AI to create videos in my voice. I appeal to you to report such things wherever you see them; they will be taught a lesson. In the Madhya Pradesh elections, such things were run in the voice of Amitabh Bachchan that he had to file a complaint for the same," PM Modi added.