TS SSC 2024 Result LIVE: Manabadi Telangana 10th Result declared, 91.31 per cent pass

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Manabadi Telangana 10th Result declared

TS SSC 2024 Result Download: The Telangana Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) has finally announced the class 10th results today, April 30 at 11 AM. Students who took the class 10th board exam can download their results from the official website, bse.telangana.gov.in, using their roll number, date of birth, and other details. Telangana SSC 2024 exams were conducted between March 18 to April 2 with the exam duration spanning three hours from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm. The students must secure at least 33 per cent marks in each subject out of 100 to pass the exam. As per the result, the overall pass percentage is recorded at 91.31 per cent.

Students are advised to stay tuned to the LIVE updates for more updates.