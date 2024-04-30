Tuesday, April 30, 2024
     
  5. TS SSC 2024 Result LIVE: Manabadi Telangana 10th Result declared, 91.31 per cent pass
Manabadi Telangana 10th Result has been declared today, April 30. Students who took the exam can download their results from the official website. Check how to download, websites, and other details here.

Nidhi Mittal Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09 New Delhi Updated on: April 30, 2024 11:15 IST
Image Source : INDIA TV Manabadi Telangana 10th Result declared

TS SSC 2024 Result Download: The Telangana Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) has finally announced the class 10th results today, April 30 at 11 AM. Students who took the class 10th board exam can download their results from the official website, bse.telangana.gov.in, using their roll number, date of birth, and other details. Telangana SSC 2024 exams were conducted between March 18 to April 2 with the exam duration spanning three hours from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm. The students must secure at least 33 per cent marks in each subject out of 100 to pass the exam. As per the result, the overall pass percentage is recorded at 91.31 per cent.

Students are advised to stay tuned to the LIVE updates for more updates.

 

 

Live updates :TS Manabadi SSC 10th result 2024 live updates

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Apr 30, 2024 11:15 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Manabadi Telangana TS SSC Result 2024: Pass percentage

    According to the results, out of 4,94,207 regular students who appeared for the Telangana board Class 10 exam, 451272 have passed.  The pass percentage is 91.31 per cent. 

  • Apr 30, 2024 11:10 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Telangana Class 10 result 2024 out

    Telangana board has declared the class 10th board exam 2024 results.

  • Apr 30, 2024 11:00 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Telangana Class 10 result 2024 anytime now

    Telangana board class 10th results will be announced anytime now. The press conference is scheduled to begin at 11 am.

     

  • Apr 30, 2024 10:59 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    TS SSC 2024 Result: Press conference shortly

    The press conference for the announcement of the TS SSC 2024 Result will begin shortly. Students and parents are advised to stay tuned to this LIVE blog for latest updates.

  • Apr 30, 2024 10:58 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    TS SSC 2024 Result: How to check marks memo?

    Step 1: Students must go to either bse.telangana.gov.in or bseresults.telangana.gov.in, the official websites.

    Step 2: Click the "SSC Result 2024" link that is prominently displayed on the home page.

    Step 3: Enter your login information, which includes your security code, roll number, and date of birth (DOB).

    Step 4: The outcome will show up on the screen after you click the submit button.

    Step 5: The outcome is available for students to download and print for their records.

  • Apr 30, 2024 10:55 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    TS SSC 2024 Result: Alternative Websites

    – bse.telangana.gov.in

    – results.cgg.gov.in

  • Apr 30, 2024 10:53 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    TS SSC 2024 Result: Press conference begins in few minutes

    The Telangana SSC (Class 10) result press conference begins at 11 am. Live updates will be shared here.

  • Apr 30, 2024 10:51 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    TS SSC 2024 Result: Previous year's pass percentage over the years

    • 2023: 86.6 percent
    • 2022: 90 percent
    • 2021: 100 percent
    • 2020: 100 percent
    • 2019: 92.43 percent
    • 2018: 83.78 percent
  • Apr 30, 2024 10:50 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    TS SSC 2024 Result: Who will announce the results?

    The announcement of the TS SSC 2024 results will be made by Burra Venkatesham, Principal Secretary to the Government, Education Department.

  • Apr 30, 2024 10:48 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    When will BSE TS SSC 10th results 2024 be out?

    As per the official update, the BSE TS SSC 10th Result 2024 will be declared through a press conference scheduled at 10.30 pm. During a press conference, the principal secretary to the Telangana Government (Education), Burra Venkatesham will unveil the toppers, pass percentage, scrutiny and other details on results.

