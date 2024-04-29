Assam Police makes first arrest in Amit Shah doctored video case, says CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Amit Shah doctored video case: A man was arrested by the Assam Police in connection with the fake video involving Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Monday (April 29). The individual was identified as Reetom Singh, he added.

The police action followed the complaints registered by the Ministry of Home Affairs and the BJP over the tampered video of Amit Shah circulating on social media and allegedly being shared by the Congress leaders. The Delhi Police Special Cell registered a case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant provisions of the IT Act.

​According to the complaint filed by Sinku Sharan Singh, DC, Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C), some doctored videos are being circulated on social media with "the intent of creating disharmony among communities which is likely to affect public tranquility and public order."

According to the complainant, links from which the videos were shared were also attached for further action.

Delhi Police summons Telangana CM

Delhi Police issued summons to Telangana CM Revanth Reddy in connection with the case and asked him to appear on May 1. Reddy has also been asked to appear with his mobile phone allegedly used for posting the fake video on X, sources said.

The BJP had alleged that a doctored video of Amit Shah was being circulated on social media in which he is heard promising to scrap the reservation for the SC-ST and OBC communities in Telangana. OBC communities.

The complaint also alleged that the doctored video was allegedly shared by the official Telangana Congress' X handle and other handles of the party state units and thereafter, several party leaders reposted it.

More to follow...