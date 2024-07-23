'Call security': CJI Chandrachud warns senior lawyer during NEET hearing in Supreme Court

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Supreme Court senior advocate Mathews Nedumpara.

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud reprimanded senior advocate Mathews Nedumpara during a Supreme Court hearing on NEET-UG petitions on Tuesday. The Chief Justice intervened after Nedumpara interrupted the arguments of senior advocate Narender Hooda, representing a petitioner. "I have something to say," said Nedumpara. Nedumpara's attempt to speak during Hooda’s argument led to CJI Chandrachud ordering him to wait until Hooda finished. Nedumpara’s assertion of seniority and subsequent challenge to the Chief Justice prompted Chandrachud to warn of potential removal if he continued disrupting. Despite being told he could leave, Nedumpara insisted on his position and historical experience.

Nedumpara challenged the Chief Justice, saying, "I am the seniormost here."

Chandrachud warned Nedumpara, saying, "I am warning you. You will not speak to the gallery. I am in charge of the court. Call the security... have him removed."

Nedumpara said, "he need not be told this as he was leaving."

The Chief Justice said, “You do not have to say that. You can leave. I have seen the judiciary for the last 24 years. I cannot let lawyers dictate procedure in this court.”

Solicitor General criticises behaviour

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the National Testing Agency (NTA), criticised Nedumpara’s actions as contemptuous. This confrontation follows a history of disputes between Nedumpara and the Chief Justice, including a similar incident during a hearing on electoral bonds earlier this year.

Past contempt ruling

Nedumpara was previously found guilty of contempt of court in 2019, resulting in a three-month jail sentence, later suspended after his apology. This history of conflict highlights ongoing tensions in his interactions with the judiciary.

Also read | NEET-UG: Supreme Court says there will be no retest, not enough evidence to prove systematic leak