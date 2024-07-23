Tuesday, July 23, 2024
     
  4. NEET-UG: Supreme Court says there will be no retest, not enough evidence to prove systematic leak

NEET-UG: Supreme Court says there will be no retest, not enough evidence to prove systematic leak

The Supreme Court ruled that the data does not suggest that there has been a systematic breach or that the integrity of the entire examination has been compromised.

Edited By: Shubham Bajpai New Delhi Updated on: July 23, 2024 17:32 IST
NEET UG row
Image Source : FILE Supreme Court of India

In a major development on the NEET UG row, the Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled out the possibility of a re-test. In its decision, the top court said that in light of the available facts, it would not be proper to go for re-examination. 

 

