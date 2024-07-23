NEET-UG: Supreme Court says there will be no retest, not enough evidence to prove systematic leak

In a major development on the NEET UG row, the Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled out the possibility of a re-test. In its decision, the top court said that in light of the available facts, it would not be proper to go for re-examination.
