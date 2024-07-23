Tuesday, July 23, 2024
     
  5. Shafali Verma, Harmanpreet Kaur gain big in ICC rankings after exploits in Women's Asia Cup 2024

India Women have continued to dominate in the Asia Cup in Sri Lanka and that has led to them gaining big in the latest ICC T20I rankings as well. Harmanpreet Kaur and Shafali Verma performed well alongside Richa Ghosh and all of them have been rewarded for the same.

Written By: Aditya Kukalyekar @adikukalyekar New Delhi Updated on: July 23, 2024 14:03 IST
Women's Asia Cup
Image Source : PTI Harmanpreet Kaur

India cricketers Harmanpreet Kaur, Shafali Verma and Richa Ghosh are among the players to benefit in the latest ICC T20I rankings for women. Thanks to ongoing Asia Cup in Sri Lanka, the rankings have witnessed major changes in the shortest format. India have dominated the proceedings so far with big wins over Pakistan and the UAE and are set to face Nepal today in Dambulla.

Skipper Harmanpreet and opener Shafali are closing in on making it to top 10 in the T20I batting rankings. Both of them are now at the 11th position jointly with the latter jumping four positions following her 40-run knock against Pakistan. Kaur has benefitted from her 66-run knock against the UAE while Richa Ghosh has also jumped from 28th to 24th place after her unbeaten 64 off 29 balls against the UAE Women.

Pace bowler Renuka Singh has also jumped to ninth place from 10th after picking up three wickets in two matches including figures of 2/14 against Pakistan. Among others, Deepti Sharma has retained her third place in all-rounder and bowling rankings in T20Is while Smriti Mandhana has also stayed at fifth place despite scoring a sparkling 45 against Pakistan. Nevertheless, she is only five points behind fourth placed Laura Wolvardt and has a chance to climb the rankings with better performances in the rest of the Asia Cup.

Beth Mooney of Australia stays on top among T20I batters while Sophie Ecclestone of England is on top among bowlers in the shortest format. Sri Lanka's Inoshi Priyadharshani has climbed three places to fourth place after picking three wickets at an average of nine in two matches of Asia Cup so far.

ICC T20I Rankings of Indian players 

Rank Batting/Bowling/All-Rounder Player Rating Points
5 Batting Smriti Mandhana 731
3 Bowling Deepti Sharma 748
3 All-Rounder Deepti Sharma 392
9 Bowling Renuka Singh 692
11 Batting Harmanpreet Kaur and Shafali Verma 618
