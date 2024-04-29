Amit Shah doctored video case: Telangana CM Revanth Reddy summoned by Delhi Police, say sources

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Telangana CM Revanth Reddy

Amit Shah doctored video case: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has been summoned to appear before Delhi Police's IFSO unit (Cyber Unit) on May 1 to join the investigation in a case related to the doctored video of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, sources said. Reddy has been asked to appear with his mobile phone allegedly used for posting the fake video on X, they added.

The summons come a day after the Delhi Police registered an FIR following complaints by the Ministry of Home Affairs and the BJP regarding tampered video of Amit Shah's rally circulating on social media. The Special Cell had registered a case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant provisions of the IT Act.

According to the complaint filed by Sinku Sharan Singh, DC, Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C), some doctored videos are being circulated on social media with "the intent of creating disharmony among communities which is likely to affect public tranquility and public order."

According to the complainant, links from which the videos were shared were also attached for further action.

A copy of the FIR was also sent to the IFSO unit of the Delhi Cyber Police.

What is the matter?

The BJP earlier alleged that a video of Amit Shah addressing a rally in Telangana was circulated with the edited version which falsely showed him promising to remove the reservation of the SC-ST and OBC communities.

The complaint also alleged that the doctored video was allegedly shared by the official Telangana Congress' X handle and thereafter, several party leaders reposted it.

Police swing into action

Meanwhile, a team of the Delhi Police Cyber Cell on Monday left for Telangana to issue notice to social media handles for posting tampered video of Amit Shah in which he could purportedly be heard promising to scrap the reservation for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and OBCs.

The BJP on Saturday had filed a complaint with the chief electoral officer of Andhra Pradesh, accusing a social media handle of the Congress of posting a tampered speech of Amit Shah on the issue. The Andhra Pradesh unit of the BJP had filed the complaint and urged the Election Commission official in the state to initiate action and block the X account of the Congress. The BJP said in the complaint that the Home Minister’s original speech made at an election rally in Telangana was tampered with to give the impression that Shah spoke against the reservation for the SCs, STs and OBCs.

