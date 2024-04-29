Sunil Narine breaks Lasith Malinga's all-time record during KKR vs DC IPL 2024 clash in Kolkata

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/IPL Sunil Narine and Rishabh Pant.

Kolkata Knight Riders' legend Sunil Narine continues to turn the heads. The West Indian star has been KKR's best player in the season with both bat and the ball. He is the leading run-scorer for KKR with over 350 runs in the tournament and is also the joint-highest wicket-taker for the franchise. Narine has now shattered Lasith Malinga's all-time record during the KKR vs DC fixture.

Narine has shattered the record of most wickets taken by a bowler at a single venue. Narine took only a solitary wicket during KKR's bowling against DC in the first innings. He dismissed Axar Patel with a carrom ball that was dragged onto the stumps by the DC batter.

This was Narine's 69th wicket at Eden Gardens, which made him the leading wicket-taker at a single venue in the tournament. Malinga took 68 scalps in his illustrious career at the Wankhede Stadium.

Most wickets at a particular venue in IPL

69 - Sunil Narine at Eden Gardens*

68 - Lasith Malinga at Wankhede

58 - Amit Mishra at Delhi

52 - Y Chahal at Bengaluru

49 - Harbhajan Singh at Wankhede

Narine ended another brilliant spell with 1/24 in his four overs. While Narine could take only one wicket, his spin partner Varun Chakaravarthy got three scalps as he was the leading wicket-taker in the innings. Chakaravarthy was the pick of the bowlers as he ended the day with mind-blowing figures of 3/16 in four overs.

Delhi Capitals were restricted for an underpar total of 153/9 in their 20 overs. It was a batting failure of the DC side as none of the batters could make a notable contribution. It came down to Kuldeep making 35 - the highest by a DC batter - to take them over 150.