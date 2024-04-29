7 Ayurvedic tips to maintain good digestive health during summer

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Ayurvedic tips to maintain good digestive health.

Maintaining good digestive health during summer is essential for overall well-being. With the hot and humid weather, our bodies tend to get dehydrated easily, leading to digestive issues such as constipation, diarrhoea, and bloating. To avoid these problems, it is crucial to follow a few Ayurvedic tips.

Ayurveda states that good health begins with digestion. Maintaining good digestion is very important for overall health and well-being. Here are seven 7 Ayurvedic tips for better digestion.

Food is fuel for our bodies. It provides nourishment, healing and balance. It equates to fitness, and a healthy body is a long-lasting, creative, and productive body. Warm, freshly cooked, and easily digestible foods are highly recommended by Ayurveda. Include foods that are high in dietary fibre. Eat a diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, legumes, nuts, and seeds regularly. Fibre improves digestive health and helps to control bowel movements. Herbs and spices are excellent additions for improving digestion. Herbs used in Ayurveda, such as Triphala, are frequently utilized to aid in digestion and clear the gastrointestinal system. Ginger, which resembles a spice, has digestive benefits. Ginger can be added to food or drunk in a variety of ways, such as fresh ginger tea. with Ayurveda, cumin, coriander, and fennel tea, or CCF tea, is frequently used to aid with digestion and relieve gas and bloating. Eat fermented foods and dairy products like yoghurt, homemade pickles, buttermilk, rice kanji, and others that are high in probiotics. Appropriate digestion depends on a balanced population of gut bacteria, which probiotics support. Digestive distress can be brought on by specific foods. Caffeine, spicy food, and some dairy products can all be sources of upset stomachs. It is preferable to restrict the intake of certain items. Steer clear of heavy, fried foods. Reduce your consumption of high-fat, processed, packaged, preserved, and bottled foods as they might be difficult to digest and cause discomfort in the digestive system. Eat smaller, more frequent meals throughout the day rather than one big, hefty meal. By doing so, you may lessen the chance of overtaxing your digestive system and avoiding bloating and indigestion. Eat consciously while being present in the moment consuming meals. Ensure breathing in and breathing out, and have a relaxed eating pace. Eating in a calm, relaxed environment can help improve digestion too. Chew your food slowly and thoroughly. This helps in the breakdown of food particles and promotes better digestion in the stomach and intestines. Drink an adequate amount of water throughout the day. Water helps in the digestion and absorption of nutrients, as well as the movement of food through the digestive tract. Ayurveda suggests drinking warm water throughout the day to help digestion and cleansing. Regular physical activity is also necessary to promote healthy digestion. Optimal movement therapy helps stimulate bowel movements and reduces the risk of constipation. Certain yoga postures and breathing exercises stimulate the abdominal organs which promote relaxation and ultimately better digestion. Asanas like Pavanamuktasana (wind-relieving pose) and Bhujangasana (cobra pose) help. Pranayama like Nadi Shodhana (alternate nostril breathing) can also help balance the digestive system. Massaging the abdomen in a clockwise direction with warm sesame oil can be particularly beneficial for digestion. This improves circulation and calms the nervous system, thereby stimulating digestion. Panchakarma therapies such as Virechana (therapeutic purgation) and Basti (medicated enema) are used for cleansing the body and balancing the doshas, which indirectly support digestive health. Observe the circadian cycle by eating and sleeping at regular intervals. This routine and discipline are critical to a healthy digestive system. Maintaining consistency helps to improve gut health and regulate digestive processes.

Good, easy-to-digest foods lead to creative thinking, give you courage, can beat stress, bring in confidence and create harmony between the body, mind and spirit. However, it is equally important to seek medical advice if any persistent digestive issues arise, as they could be indicative of a more serious underlying condition.

(With IANS Inputs)

