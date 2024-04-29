Alia Ranbir's daughter Raha spotted with 'maasi' Shaheen Bhatt | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Raha spotted with Shaheen Bhatt and Soni Razdan

Bollywood's most loved couple, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, got married in 2022 in a traditional ceremony in Mumbai. It's already been a year for Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's baby girl Raha. One glimpse of the star kid is enough to grab everyone's attention. Recently, Raha Kapoor was spotted with her 'maasi' Shaheen Bhatt visiting Soni Razdan's house. Videos and pictures are now going viral on social media.

In the video, Shaheen Bhatt is seen carrying Raha Kapoor to her maternal grandmother's house. Raha Kapoor looked adorable in a light blue rock and two braids, while her aunt Shaheen Bhatt was seen in a pink floral dress. Fans got excited seeing the star kid.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have often been spotted strolling around or taking their daughter Raha for walks in her pram, but this is the first time she made her appearance. The duo were spotted coming out of Mahesh Bhatt's residence for the Christmas dinner party last year and their video went viral within no time.

Apart from this, Raha was also seen on the birthday of her cousin brother Jahangir. Not only this, she was present in the pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. After this, Raha has also been seen with her mother on many occasions.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia Bhatt was last seen in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Ki Kahaani alongside Ranveer Singh. Directed by Karan Johar, the film also features Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan and Dharmendra. The film created quite a stir at the box office. Ranbir Kapoor was recently seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's directorial Animal. The film also features Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, Tripti Dimri, Suresh Oberoi, Shakti Kapoor and Prem Chopra.

