Love for sarees? Know 5 unique ways to style a six-yard for office

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE/ INSTAGRAM Unique ways to style a saree for the office.

The sarees have been a staple in every woman's wardrobe. It is a symbol of elegance, grace, and femininity. However, many women struggle with styling a saree for their workplace. They worry about looking too traditional or not being able to move comfortably in it. But fear not, as we bring you 5 ways to style a saree for the office.

Keep it Simple and Classic: Sometimes simplicity is the best way to make a statement. For a more corporate look, opt for a plain saree in muted colours like black, grey or navy blue. Pair it with a crisp white or pastel-coloured shirt and tuck it in neatly. This look is perfect for board meetings or presentations. You can also add a statement belt to cinch your waist and give a more structured look to the saree. Experiment with Prints and Patterns: Sarees come in various prints and patterns, and they can add an interesting element to your office wear. You can opt for subtle prints like polka dots or stripes in monochromatic colours for a formal look. For a more casual vibe, you can go for floral prints or abstract patterns in vibrant colours. Keep the rest of your outfit simple to let the saree stand out. Layer it up with Jackets: A jacket can instantly add a touch of sophistication to any outfit, including sarees. For winter, pair your saree with a tailored blazer or a longline coat. This will not only keep you warm but also give a formal touch to your attire. During summer, you can opt for lightweight jackets like shrugs or cape jackets in pastel shades to add an extra layer to your saree. Add Some Accessories: Accessorizing can make or break any outfit, and it's no different for sarees. You can add a statement neckpiece or a pair of earrings to amp up your saree game. For office wear, it's best to stick to minimalistic jewellery like small studs or delicate chains. You can also add a belt to your saree to give it a modern twist. A watch and a handbag will complete your professional look. Experiment with Different Drapes: The way you drape your saree can completely change the look of your outfit. For a formal look, stick to the traditional drape, where the pallu (the loose end of the saree) rests on your shoulder. This drape is perfect for busy days at work when you need to move around a lot. For a more stylish look, you can try the dhoti drape. It involves pleating the pallu and tucking it in at the waist, giving it a pant-like appearance. This drape is perfect for after-work events.

Apart from these styling tips, there are a few other things you need to keep in mind while wearing a saree in the office. Choose lightweight and comfortable fabrics like cotton or linen for everyday wear. Make sure the saree is of an appropriate length, not too short or too long. Opt for a well-fitted blouse that complements the saree. Always avoid sheer or transparent sarees for office wear.

ALSO READ: Fashion Face-off: Samantha Ruth Prabhu or Sobhita Dhulipala, who rocked Sabyasachi's red saree well?