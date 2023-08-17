Fashion Face-off: Samantha Ruth Prabhu or Sobhita Dhulipala, who rocked Sabyasachi's red saree well?

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Samantha vs Sobhita

Celebrities are known for thier unique fashion choices. From the glamorous red carpet looks to their casual street styles, they always manage to grab eyeballs with their fashion statement. It's phenomenal how they experiment with different outfits and accessories to create an iconic look. Credits are also given to the team working behind it, including hair-dressers, makeup artists, stylists, accessories experts and other professionals. They take it all up from ordinary to extra-ordinary. Recently, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Sobhita Dhulipala were spotted in red Sabyasachi saree. Let's see who wore it better.

The saree's simplicity was its unique feature which allowed the blouse to take the spotlight. Let's have a look at both Samantha and Sobhita's way of carrying this elegant red saree:

Samantha Ruth Prabhu served a gorgeous ethnic look in Sabyasachi's red gorgette saree with all the elegance and grace. At a musical concert show of her upcoming movie Kushi, she served an eye-catching look in the beautiful red saree. She completed her look with statement earings, matching open-back blouse.

On the other hand, Sobhita Dhulipala served a royal look in Sabyasachi's red saree in which she was looking stunning as ever. She carried the saree for the store launch event. She opted for diamond neck piece and matching earings to add glam to her look. For hair, she went for a clean bun which gave us a major ethnic statement.

Image Source : GOOGLEShobita in a royal look

