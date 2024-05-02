Delhi Police writes to Interpol India seeking information on bomb threat e-mail to schools

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Students come out of a School after a bomb threat was received on May 1.

Schools bomb threat case: The Delhi Police on Thursday wrote to Interpol India via the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and sought information on the hoax bomb threat e-mail sent to over 100 schools in the Delhi-NCR region on Wednesday, PTI quoted officials.

Several schools in Delhi, Noida on Wednesday received bomb threat emails, which created a wide-range panic among the school management, parents and law enforcement authorities.

Security teams were rushed to various schools who searched their premises while maintaining calm in the presence of students, however, the threat was later turned out to be a hoax.

According to top sources of the Delhi Police, the Special Cell has investigated the mail through CBI with the help of Interpol to identify the person who sent using -- mail.ru -- i.e. (Russia, whose server is in Moscow).

The Special Cell wants to find out the IP address of the person at the time when he sent the mail using mail.ru. Information has also been sought from mail.ru as to when the ID with the name sawariim@mail.ru was created. And who made it?

It is only after mail.ru's reply, the counter-intelligence of the Special Cell will be able to know who is the person who sent these emails in India.

Although the counter-intelligence of the Special Cell believes that the sender of the mail may not have sent the mail directly from the IP address of mail.ru and it is quite possible that before sending the mail, he went to the dark net and used a proxy server to send the mail from mail.ru.

The Special Cell is waiting for Russia's reply so that they can advance with the investigation further. However, the Special Cell is also trying to identify the sender of the mail through other ways.

The officials said an initial probe has led to the suspicion of a "deeper conspiracy" hatched by a terror group during the ongoing Lok Sabha polls, adding that the threat mail could have been sent by an ISIS module.

The Delhi Police suspects that the mail was sent using the VPN and dark web -- an encrypted online content platform that allows individuals to hide their identity and location from others.

A case has been registered by the Special Cell of the Delhi Police under the relevant legal provisions for offences like conspiracy and threat and a dedicated team formed to conduct the investigation, an official said.

