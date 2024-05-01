'Monitor emails, stay vigil': Delhi govt advisory to schools after hoax bomb threat

Follow us on Image Source : PTI A police personnel exits the Mother Mary’s School, Mayur Vihar after multiple schools received bomb threats via e-mail, in New Delhi.

Delhi Schools Bomb Threat: The Delhi government's Directorate of Education has issued an advisory to the schools in the national capital in view of the bomb threats received by a few schools on Wednesday.

"If anything unwanted is noticed, then the same should be informed immediately to the concerned DDE (District/ Zone) and the Delhi Police. The School Authorities should inform parents and concerned Law enforcement authorities to initiate appropriate measures regarding the safety and security of the students in the event of any impending threats or challenges, well in time," the advisory said.

"In view of the current situation wherein bomb threats were received by a few schools of Delhi in early hours of morning of 01.05.2024, it is advised that School Administrators/Managers/Heads of Government/Government Aided and Unaided Recognised Schools under the Directorate of Education, GNCT Delhi should ensure that emails/messages received on official email id of the school at any time of the day (before, during or after school hours) are checked timely," read the advisory issued by the Directorate of Education.

Earlier today, around 100 schools in the national capital had received a bomb threat email following which a massive security drive was launched, however, the threat turned out to be a hoax.

Further in the advisory, the Directorate of Education has asked Delhi schools to keep monitoring their emails.

Schools have been asked to immediately inform concerned law enforcement authorities, police if they notice any unusual, suspicious activity or mail.

The advisory further asked school authorities to inform the concerned authorities to initiate appropriate security measures.

Anti-terror cell of Delhi Police to probe bomb threat in Delhi schools

The anti-terror cell of Delhi Police will investigate the bomb threat to over 100 schools in Delhi received through email, according to a senior police official. The case is being registered with the Special Cell and a dedicated team will be formed to conduct the investigation, the official said.

"The matter is related to national security. It needs a deeper probe," the official said.

In a scare of unprecedented scale, at least 100 schools in the Delhi-NCR area received an identical bomb threat by email early Wednesday, triggering mass evacuations and searches as panic-stricken parents rushed to pick up their children.

The threat was declared a hoax as "nothing objectionable" was found during searches, the police said.

With inputs from PTI

