Thursday, May 02, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. IPL 2024, MI vs KKR Dream11 fantasy team: Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders Dream11 prediction

IPL 2024, MI vs KKR Dream11 fantasy team: Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders Dream11 prediction

MI vs KKR Dream11 Prediction: Hardik Pandya-led Mumbai Indians suffered a four-wicket defeat while defending 144 runs against Lucknow Super Giants in their last game while Kolkata Knight Riders enter this game after a big victory over Delhi Capitals.

Sumeet Kavthale Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: May 02, 2024 22:18 IST
Hardik Pandya vs Shreyas Iyer
Image Source : BCCI/IPL Hardik Pandya vs Shreyas Iyer in the IPL 2024

MI vs KKR Dream11 Prediction: Struggling Mumbai Indians are set to host high-flying Kolkata Knight Riders in the 51st match of the Indian Premier League 2024 at Wankhede Stadium on Friday.

Hardik Pandya's Mumbai suffered a heavy four-wicket loss while defending 144 against Lucknow Super Giants in their last game. With seven defeats in ten games, Mumbai need to win all of their remaining four league stage game and also depend on other teams' results to secure a playoff qualification.

Kolkata Knight Riders returned to winning ways with a thumping seven-wicket win over Delhi Capitals in their last match. Shreyas Iyer's side maintain their second place in the points table with six wins in nine matches and are likely to secure an early playoff spot this season.

Match Details:

Match: IPL 2024, 51st T20 match

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Date & Time: Friday, May 3 at 7:30 PM IST (Toss at 7:00 PM)

Broadcast and Live Streaming: Star Sports, JioCinema Website and App

MI vs KKR Dream11 Fantasy Team:

Wicketkeepers: Phil Salt

Batters: Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer

Related Stories
Stephen Fleming provides major update on Deepak Chahar's injury

Stephen Fleming provides major update on Deepak Chahar's injury

Australia's T20 World Cup captain Mitchell Marsh gives an update on his hamstring injury

Australia's T20 World Cup captain Mitchell Marsh gives an update on his hamstring injury

T20 World Cup 2024: All squads announced for the tournament so far

T20 World Cup 2024: All squads announced for the tournament so far

All-rounders: Sunil Narine (C), Andre Russell, Hardik Pandya

Bowlers: Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Gerald Coetzee

MI vs KKR Dream11 Captaincy picks:

Phil Salt: The star English opener is enjoying red-hot form in the IPL 2024 since his arrival at KKR as an injury replacement. Salt is leading the scoring chart for Kolkata with 392 runs in nine innings at an impressive strike rate of 180.64 and scored 68 off just 33 balls in the last game against Delhi Capitals. 

Sunil Narine: The veteran Caribbean all-rounder has been one of the top performers in the IPL 2024 so far. Narine has scored 372 runs at a strike rate of 182.35 and has taken 11 wickets in nine innings at an economy rate of 6.86 so he will be a safe captaincy pick for the upcoming game on Friday.

MI vs KKR IPL 2024 Match 51 probable playing XIs:

Mumbai Indians predicted playing XI: Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Nehal Wadhera, Tim David, Mohammad Nabi, Gerald Coetzee, Piyush Chawla, Jasprit Bumrah.

Kolkata Knight Riders predicted playing XI: Philip Salt (wk), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Vaibhav Arora, Suyansh Sharma, Varun Chakaravarthy.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Cricket News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement