IPL 2024, MI vs KKR Dream11 fantasy team: Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders Dream11 prediction

MI vs KKR Dream11 Prediction: Struggling Mumbai Indians are set to host high-flying Kolkata Knight Riders in the 51st match of the Indian Premier League 2024 at Wankhede Stadium on Friday.

Hardik Pandya's Mumbai suffered a heavy four-wicket loss while defending 144 against Lucknow Super Giants in their last game. With seven defeats in ten games, Mumbai need to win all of their remaining four league stage game and also depend on other teams' results to secure a playoff qualification.

Kolkata Knight Riders returned to winning ways with a thumping seven-wicket win over Delhi Capitals in their last match. Shreyas Iyer's side maintain their second place in the points table with six wins in nine matches and are likely to secure an early playoff spot this season.

Match Details:

Match: IPL 2024, 51st T20 match

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Date & Time: Friday, May 3 at 7:30 PM IST (Toss at 7:00 PM)

Broadcast and Live Streaming: Star Sports, JioCinema Website and App

MI vs KKR Dream11 Fantasy Team:

Wicketkeepers: Phil Salt

Batters: Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer

All-rounders: Sunil Narine (C), Andre Russell, Hardik Pandya

Bowlers: Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Gerald Coetzee

MI vs KKR Dream11 Captaincy picks:

Phil Salt: The star English opener is enjoying red-hot form in the IPL 2024 since his arrival at KKR as an injury replacement. Salt is leading the scoring chart for Kolkata with 392 runs in nine innings at an impressive strike rate of 180.64 and scored 68 off just 33 balls in the last game against Delhi Capitals.

Sunil Narine: The veteran Caribbean all-rounder has been one of the top performers in the IPL 2024 so far. Narine has scored 372 runs at a strike rate of 182.35 and has taken 11 wickets in nine innings at an economy rate of 6.86 so he will be a safe captaincy pick for the upcoming game on Friday.

MI vs KKR IPL 2024 Match 51 probable playing XIs:

Mumbai Indians predicted playing XI: Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Nehal Wadhera, Tim David, Mohammad Nabi, Gerald Coetzee, Piyush Chawla, Jasprit Bumrah.

Kolkata Knight Riders predicted playing XI: Philip Salt (wk), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Vaibhav Arora, Suyansh Sharma, Varun Chakaravarthy.